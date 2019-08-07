BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council approved increases for the Grove City Cemetery plots, sewer rates, and golf course trail fees on Tuesday. They also approved a transportation planning grant and the formation of a new non-profit entity to run the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.
CEMETERY
Phillip Meline, sexton at that the Grove City Cemetery, asked the council to increase plot fees. Blackfoot owns and operates the cemetery which is on the north side of the city, east of Highway. 91. Meline asked for a $50 fee increase for plots.
Fees have remained the same for eight years. Even with a fee increase, the cost of a plot in Blackfoot will remain several hundred dollars less than Idaho Falls and Pocatello. The new plot costs will be $400 for residents and $500 for non-residents.
The money will go toward the cost of maintaining the grounds, to build a reserve to eventually install a sprinkler system, and to expand into the undeveloped adjacent field to the north. The cemetery currently waters the grass by setting up hoses by hand.
“We are running out of space right now so we are going to expand,” said Meline said.
“The fee increase will offset some of the costs. We own the field to the north (of the current cemetery). It will be about eight years from now to opening (that field).”
The cemetery plans to open the area to the north one section at a time. The expansion will include the installation of an automated sprinkler system. The city council approved the plot fee increase.
SEWER FEE INCREASE
Rex Moffat, superintendent of Blackfoot’s waste water treatment plant (WWTP) asked the city to raise sewer rates by 15 percent.
“In 2017 we had a fee study conducted,” Moffat said. “That was based on $2.9 million for phase I and $12.5 million for phase II construction.” These phases refer to the multi-year project to upgrade capacity and technology at the WWTP.
“Phase I ended up being $3.5 million,” Moffat explained. During phase I, one of the plant’s clarifiers failed and needed to be rebuilt at a cost of approximately $600,000.
“Phase II is showing (a projected cost of) $15 million,” he added. Three bids were received from pre-qualified construction firms for $18.1, $14.55 and $14.54 million. Five firms opted to pre-qualify in order to bid on the phase II project but only three submitted bids.
Without the requested fee increase, the WWTP will begin to have cost overruns starting in 2020. Moffat made his monetary projection based on a “zero percent budget increase.” The bids include the repair of the aeration facility at the plant which currently leaks.
If the aeration fails, the fines can be $100,000 per day for each water quality parameter which is out of compliance with state and federal standards. There are seven parameters which would be non-compliant if aeration failed. On top of any fines, there would also be the additional cost of bringing in seeded sludge from another WWTP to restart the biological breakdown process at the plant.
Moffat also pointed out that non-compliance is strictly policed, as shown by the recent example of the City of Jerome, which was initially fined $53 million when their plant failed.
“The aeration is on its last legs,” Councilman Chris Jensen related. “Unfortunately we need to do this. There’s no question of that.” Jensen worked with Moffat to prepare the WWTP budgets.
With a 15 percent increase, the WWTP will begin to produce slightly more revenue than expenses beginning in 2021. That modest extra amount would be banked for repairs and future capital improvements.
Mayor Marc Carroll added, “We’ve agonized over this for several weeks. We’ve sliced and diced these numbers ... and this (15 percent) is what we finally came up with.” The fee increase calculation also assumes that the city would receive additional funding from the Department of Environmental Quality of $2.5 million toward the repairs at the WWTP.
The council voted to approve the rate increase. Sewer fees for Blackfoot residents will go from $32.81 to $37.73. Despite the increase, Blackfoot’s sewer charges are still less than surrounding communities. For example, Shelley recently raised their rates to $46.01. Ammon currently charges $49.30 and Rigby charges over $97.
The city council approved the sewer rate increase.
GROVELAND DISTRICT LETTER
During the public hearing on the sewer rate increase, Lyle Yancey, a board member for the Groveland Sewer and Water District (GSWD), read a letter from the current chairman of the GSWD. The letter pointed out that according to the contract between Blackfoot and the GSWD, the city must inform the GSWD by certified letter of any fee increases and this was not done prior to the city’s public hearing.
GSWD is a part owner of Blackfoot’s WWTP, which provides the treatment for GSWD customers. GSWD needs to know about any Blackfoot rate hikes since those increases will also cause higher rates for Groveland customers. The rate increases must also be subject to a GSWD public hearing which must take place prior to any fee changes.
After both entities hold their pubic hearings, then the two must sit down to revise the fee portion of the Blackfoot-GWSD contract. The letter asked the city to please follow the certified mail notification and contract revision process stipulated in the current contract.
City attorney Garrett Sandow explained to the council that the contract does indeed stipulate the terms discussed in the letter. “The contract does not have a time limit on it,” Sandow pointed out.
He added, “The intent is to give GSWD the opportunity to hold their public hearing ... Rex Moffat’s proposal for a rate increase was projected to start in October, so there are two months for GSWD to hold their hearing ... I believe we can correct this in the time frame involved.”
“We didn’t realize the time involved (for the increase),” Yancey responded. “We don’t want to lag behind the city. We want to work in lockstep with the city.”
GOLF COURSE
Scott Hays of the Blackfoot parks and recreation department asked the council to approve an increase in the season trail fee for the city’s golf course because of golf carts.
“We have a lot more golf cart usage than we used to,” Hays explained, “so there’s a lot more wear and tear to the course that has to be taken care of.” Hays suggested an increase in the season trail fee from $246 to $255. This would be the only increase for the course and all other golf course fees would remain the same.
The city council voted to approve the proposed fee increase.
CITY TREASURER
The city originally scheduled the public hearing for its 2020 fiscal year budget for Tuesday’s city council meeting. This public hearing was rescheduled for August 20 because of an error made in the original published public notice for the hearing.
“There was an error with the publication of the budget,” said Holly Powell, the city treasurer.
She added, “We must republish twice in the the upcoming weeks and hold a public hearing on Aug. 20 so we are following the guidelines of the law,” Powell explained.
When asked for the details on the publication error, Powell replied, “The (budget) totals ... were left out because they were on a second page ... it was just one of those things that got missed.”
Powell then went ahead and presented a summary of the city’s 2020 budget. She commented, “We were able to cut expenses by $450,000 ... so city taxes will decrease.” She also explained that since city residents also pay county and ambulance district taxes that the combined tax bill would still increase when those additional taxes were added into the total.
Powell presented a proposal for the city to accept a transportation planning grant from the State of Idaho for $100,000. The city would need to provide matching funds of 7.34 percent.
The purpose of the grant would be to fund a long-term transportation plan for Blackfoot and its regional environs. Given that both population and business development in the state are increasing, the state is encouraging Blackfoot to take on a transportation planning project, especially since Blackfoot is the hub for Bingham County and the interstate is currently accommodating approximately 150 percent of the traffic it was originally designed for.
The council approved the acceptance of the grant and the $7,340 matching funds.
BLACKFOOT ANIMAL SHELTER
Amanda Cevering, manager of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter, gave a presentation on the shelter’s proposed reorganization. The shelter has been managed through the Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) for the last several years with the city providing some of its funding and a dedicated member on the shelter’s board.
The Blackfoot shelter’s board has recently decided to go its own way in the future. “We don’t regret our relationship with Snake River,” Cevering commented. “It was positive and we learned a lot from them. We will continue to cooperate with them and other rescue groups in the area.”
The shelter used to be the Blackfoot City Pound before it converted to a non-profit shelter. Because the Blackfoot facility takes in animals from both the city and Bingham County, it has operated as an open shelter that takes all animals. This resulted in its euthanasia rates being higher than the SRAS goals as a no-kill shelter. The Blackfoot shelter has therefore decided to split from SRAS because of its need to remain an open shelter.
“Most no-kill shelters are closed,” Ceverering said, “which means they can refuse to accept an animal they feel they can’t place ... the Blackfoot shelter is an open shelter for the city’s and the county’s animal control. It’s not practical to catch-neuter-release here.”
Council member Jan Simpson has served as the city’s representative on the animal shelter’s board. “This is an amiable split,” Simpson explained. “Our euthanasia rates are much lower than they used to be, even with being an open shelter.”
Simpson added, “We need to be an open shelter which means we can’t operate without doing some euthanasia.”
Police Chief Scott Gay commented that when the shelter was still the city pound, it put down 900 dogs a year. “Last year, the shelter put down only 18 dogs ... we accept everything and we keep our euthanasia rates low.”
“When I first started, we were a gas chamber” Cevering remarked on when she started working at the former city pound. “Now we can place most of our animals.”
Regarding euthanasia rates as an open shelter, Cevering stated that the shelter would succeed in its high adoption and low euthanasia rates. “We can do this and we can go further.”
The Blackfoot shelter will terminate its relationship with SRAS in October. “We will part company with Snake River on friendly terms,” Simpson said. “We are forming our own 501 © 3 non-profit.”
Blackfoot will continue its relationship with the shelter as a new stand-alone non-profit organization. As a monetary partner in the Blackfoot Animal Shelter, the city council approved the reorganization of the facility as a stand-alone non-profit.
OTHER CITY BUSINESS
The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency approved a $7,500 facade grant on Tuesday morning for the candy shop which Paul Loomis will open on NW Main Street in downtown Blackfoot. Loomis will provide a 50 percent match for the grant.