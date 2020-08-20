BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council once again came to the table to discuss a potential mask mandate for Blackfoot and once again could not agree unanimously on the proper course of action, ending up “highly recommending” mask usage in certain situations.
Councilman Bart Brown started the discussion and explained that he does not like the idea of a mandate because it cannot be enforced and creates undue burden on the dispatchers and police force.
“It’s like trying to hold Jell-O in your hands,” he said as he explained how unrealistic he feels a working mandate would be. He noted that he understands why businesses require them and is perfectly fine with their decisions. “I would not want people to force me to wear a mask,” he concluded.
Brown also explained that he does not want to put police officers in a position to enforce a mandate. He expressed that he would not be comfortable asking an officer to step into a group of people and ask them to enforce the mandate; it could put officers in a dangerous situation.
Councilwoman Jan Simpson was on the other side of the argument. Simpson has worked in the medical profession most of her adult life and explained that masks are just second nature to her.
“I know quite a bit about infection control,” she stated, “it’s been my whole life.” Simpson explained that she feels that a mandate, although not enforceable, would send the message to the residents of Blackfoot that it is time to wear one for the betterment of the community and put personal opinion aside.
She noted that it is an inconvenience to wear one and that they can be annoying. She did express concern that there are different eating establishments in Blackfoot that are not wearing masks while working with the public and stated that it bothers her.
Overall, Simpson noted that she would not want the police to feel forced to enforce it and believes that it being a mandate would get more people to mask up when in areas that have people closer together.
Councilman Skip Gardner spoke next and had some of the similar opinions of Simpson. Garnder expressed that he favored a mandate because he has seen how it has worked in other places. His daughter, who lives in Manhattan, said their mask mandate did not require enforcement by the police because the public pressure coming from the members of their communities was enough to get people to mask up.
He also explained that because of the speed of testing in New York, it was not impossible for people to mask up and quarantine off and on as needed or thought to be needed. His daughter visited the area and quarantined after being tested to ensure she was not in danger of infecting people after traveling here. Gardner explained that his daughter expressed concern about how many people walk around the area without masks on, citing what she experiences at home. He noted that he was in favor of the mandate although he would not expect enforcement from the police.
Councilman Chris Jensen was the last to speak, and he cited two articles from the same group of medical professionals as his reason for not wanting a mask mandate. The articles clearly lined out that masks can work and that they will lower the possibility of spreading or contracting coronavirus; however, the same articles also explained the reasoning of how they are ineffective in passing interactions.
Jensen explained that most interaction between people being places like the grocery stores and convenience stores are short and are not long enough to spread COVID-19 easily. The article explains that it is the lowest possible way to spread or contract it. They are more useful when within the six feet of social distancing and will need to be at longer periods of time. He uses this information as the reason for why he does not feel that a mandate is the end-all-be-all solution.
Mayor Marc Carroll would be the deciding vote if it were put up for amotion, yet there was none on the floor. He explained that he has spoken with different policy makers about the situation and they all expressed that they did not see a mandate working.
Carroll also noted that he has witnessed the members of the community being more sympathetic to those who wish to wear a mask and fears that a mandate would destroy that sympathy. He, too, acknowledged that it would create an unnecessary burden on law enforcement.
“We want them to be able to do good old community policing,” Carroll stated.
At that point that Brown made a suggestion that they go along the same lines as Pocatello and ratify a resolution that would state that they “highly recommend using a mask when being in a place or situation where social distancing cannot be observed.”
Gardner immediately seconded the idea and it carried 3-1 with Simpson voting against it. City Attorney Garrett Sandow will draft a resolution that they will ratify in the next council meeting formally recommending masks to be worn in those situations.
The next city council meeting will be held on Sept. 1, unless a special meeting is called for a different matter.