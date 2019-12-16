Stetson Jorgensen finishes third in World at NFR

Stetson Jorgensen winning Performance 7 at the National Finals Rodeo last Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Sam Sin Photography

LAS VEGAS – It has been quite the run over the past week and a half for Blackfoot cowboy Stetson Jorgensen.

Jorgensen, who makes his living as a steer wrestler, basically put on a clinic of how the sport should be contested as he won two of the 10 performances, finished in sixth in the average and earned over $100,000 during the National Finals Rodeo to claim the third spot in the final list of the world standings.

Not bad for a week and half of work.

Jorgensen finished the year with $197,246 in earnings and was only some $37,000 behind the world champion Ty Erickson. This was Jorgensen’s first full year on the circuit, so there was a lot of learning that went on for the Blackfoot native.

The other east Idaho cowboy in the NFR was bull rider Garrett Smith of Rexburg, who had a great start to the NFR, but struggled down the stretch.

Smith would up in 10th place in the world standings when it was all said and done with over $170,000 in earnings, but that could have been so much better.

Here are the top three in each of the events in the world standings.

BAREBACK RIDING

Clayton Bigelow, $425,843

Orin Larsen, $296,404

Tim O’Connell, $261,091

STEER WRESTLING

Ty Erickson, $234,491

Bridger Chambers, $217,362

Stetson Jorgensen, $197,246

TEAM ROPING HEADERS

Clay Smith, $268,820

Cody Snow, $256,938

Kaleb Driggers, $240,923

TEAM ROPING HEELERS

Wesley Thorp, $249,181

Junior Nogueria, $238,243

Chase Tryan, $234,480

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Zeke Thurston, $347,056

Brody Cress, $286,372

Ryder Wright, $273,129

TIE DOWN ROPING HEADERS

Haven Meged, $246,014

Shane Hanchey, $244,832

Tyson Durfey, $237,532

BARREL RACING

Hailey Kinsel, $290,020

Ivy Conrado, $264,673

Emily Miller, $255,799

BULL RIDING

Sage Kimzey, $480,797

Boudreaux Campbell, $344,573

Stetson Wright, $267,345

ALL AROUND

Stetson Wright, $297,923

Clay Smith, $279,672

Tuf Cooper, $265,794

RAM TOP GUN AWARD STANDINGS

Clayton Bigelow, $243,891

Sage Kimzey, $217,942

Boudreaux Campbell, $203,135