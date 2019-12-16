LAS VEGAS – It has been quite the run over the past week and a half for Blackfoot cowboy Stetson Jorgensen.
Jorgensen, who makes his living as a steer wrestler, basically put on a clinic of how the sport should be contested as he won two of the 10 performances, finished in sixth in the average and earned over $100,000 during the National Finals Rodeo to claim the third spot in the final list of the world standings.
Not bad for a week and half of work.
Jorgensen finished the year with $197,246 in earnings and was only some $37,000 behind the world champion Ty Erickson. This was Jorgensen’s first full year on the circuit, so there was a lot of learning that went on for the Blackfoot native.
The other east Idaho cowboy in the NFR was bull rider Garrett Smith of Rexburg, who had a great start to the NFR, but struggled down the stretch.
Smith would up in 10th place in the world standings when it was all said and done with over $170,000 in earnings, but that could have been so much better.
Here are the top three in each of the events in the world standings.
BAREBACK RIDING
Clayton Bigelow, $425,843
Orin Larsen, $296,404
Tim O’Connell, $261,091
STEER WRESTLING
Ty Erickson, $234,491
Bridger Chambers, $217,362
Stetson Jorgensen, $197,246
TEAM ROPING HEADERS
Clay Smith, $268,820
Cody Snow, $256,938
Kaleb Driggers, $240,923
TEAM ROPING HEELERS
Wesley Thorp, $249,181
Junior Nogueria, $238,243
Chase Tryan, $234,480
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Zeke Thurston, $347,056
Brody Cress, $286,372
Ryder Wright, $273,129
TIE DOWN ROPING HEADERS
Haven Meged, $246,014
Shane Hanchey, $244,832
Tyson Durfey, $237,532
BARREL RACING
Hailey Kinsel, $290,020
Ivy Conrado, $264,673
Emily Miller, $255,799
BULL RIDING
Sage Kimzey, $480,797
Boudreaux Campbell, $344,573
Stetson Wright, $267,345
ALL AROUND
Stetson Wright, $297,923
Clay Smith, $279,672
Tuf Cooper, $265,794
RAM TOP GUN AWARD STANDINGS
Clayton Bigelow, $243,891
Sage Kimzey, $217,942
Boudreaux Campbell, $203,135