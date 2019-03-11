BLACKFOOT -- The snow is melting, yet the temperatures continue to drop below freezing causing potholes to form in the streets of Blackfoot and keeping road crews busy filling them.
Crews from the City of Blackfoot Street and Sanitation Department spent the day Monday cold patching (a temporary patch) potholes along Highway 91 at Walker Street and Riverton Road. In the afternoon they filled holes on Parkway Drive near Idaho Central Credit Union as well as Fisher Street between Alice and Walker streets."
Depending on the size of the hole it take three to five minutes,” said city employee Curtis Edwards.
By 2 p.m. the crews had patched more than 20 holes around Blackfoot.
“We are trying to get the main business districts taken care of first,” said Vaughn Key, director of the Street and Sanitation Department.
Crews will use the temporary cold patch until later in the spring when they can perform a permanent repair.
“Once the hot plants open in mid-April or early May,” Key said, “we can begin permanent patching.”
The department currently has $3,000 in materials to complete the temporary patch. The cost of repairing patches can depend on the size of the hole.
“It depends on whether the hole is an ankle twister or you can plant a tree in it,” Key said. “It can range anywhere from $30 to $80 per hole.”
Potholes form when the snow and ice on the roadways thaws, allowing the water to seep into the asphalt. When the water freezes, it expands, causing the asphalt to break up.
Mike Murray of Murray's Auto Repair LLC, joked in a Facebook post, “There is a four-bedroom, three-bath pothole on East Main.”
The damage potholes can cause to vehicles can range from a tire repair to body damage.
“The biggest issue we see is cars being knocked out of alignment, which can run around $79-89,” said Mike Nalley assistant manager at Ogden’s Point S tire store on Bridge Street. “I have seen body damage done when a tire bounced up into the bumper, costing thousands of dollars.”
Nalley also said tie-rod ends often need repaired at the cost of $200-$300 in damage as well as wheel damage.
“I drive a four-wheel drive pickup truck and if I have to change one tire, I have to change them all,” Nalley said.