BLACKFOOT – The negotiating team of Blackfoot School District 55 and the Blackfoot Education Association met on Wednesday afternoon to re-enter into negotiations in an open meeting for the purpose of amending the 2020-2021 Negotiated Agreement.
At issue was the wording associated with Section E of the Extracurricular/Co-Curricular Salaries during the current wage and budget freeze implemented by Gov. Little during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At issue was the proposed addition of the phrase “Placement on the extracurricular/co-curricular salary grid will be the same for 2020-21 as it was for 2019–20. Otherwise, advancement through the extracurricular/co-curricular salary grid will be based on years experience related to the stipend activity and professional requirements related to stipend activity.”
As was stated by Superintendent Brian Kress, once the salary freeze has been lifted, the current contracted individuals would be credited with the proper service for the year(s) served under the current freeze.
The proposal was accepted by the Blackfoot Education Association and both sides commented on the good relationship both have with the other and the ease with which common goals have been achieved by both parties.
The entire listing of the proposal and subsequent acceptance may be found under Article XIII of the current agreement between the two parties.