BLACKFOOT – Negotiations between Blackfoot School District 55 and the Blackfoot Education Association were held last Wednesday at Mountain View Middle School with agreement reached on a new contract.
Some of the early discussion points and potential stumbling blocks for the two parties seemed to include the 1 percent state-mandated hold back for the current funding of schools for this year and the 5 percent mandated hold back for funding of next year’s budget.
Also included in that hold back were the funding freezes and career ladder placements that were handed down by Gov. Little. There would be allowable horizontal advancements available, but as far as vertical advancement, those were to be frozen for the coming year.
Both parties were very cordial and complimentary to each other as one would have expected at the beginning of any negotiation that has to do with money and salaries and benefits and both sides went about their business in the opening minutes just that way.
The district presented its four primary proposals first and began with clarification of some items that pertained to the new four-day school week beginning this fall.
Proposal #1 had to do with personal leave which, due to the four-day work week or school week, would be reduced from 5 days to 4 days primarily as a cost-saving measure but to also keep the district in alignment with other districts currently on the four-day school week.
Proposal #2 had to do with the reduction in the number of actual school days from 190 to 167, again due to the four-day school week. It was explained that in actual number of hours, it would be very similar so the reduction was simply a new formula that would be in place.
Proposal #3 was another change for the books as it was a change of minutes spent in the classroom to hours spent in the classroom.
Proposal #4 was another simple change that was more for the benefit of language used to clarify sick leave and personal leave.
The BEA countered back with some proposals of its own.
Proposal #1 had to do with professional growth and the freeze of vertical advancement and horizontal advancement, much the same as what District 55 put forth. They primarily wanted to know if the freeze was in place without any ability to adjust it if the spending shortfalls were not to materialize.
Proposal #2 had to do with longevity. It was a change in language that benefited a person who worked for some years, left employ and returned, in previous discussions they would have to start from the beginning, new language would allow for the person to have worked for 15 consecutive years or to accumulate 20 years to earn the longevity advancement or bonus.
Proposal #3 had to do with coaching stipends and the division of same, how the stipends could be divided up between several coaches and by what percentages.
The two parties separated for discussion of the issues and agreed to return after 30 minutes. That separation was extended to 45 minutes after which they commenced with their negotiations and came to agreement on a new contract with the changes being specified and available to the parties in a matter of days for ratification by the teachers.
This new document and agreement will be available shortly following the Memorial Day weekend and will be in place before the new fiscal year begins.