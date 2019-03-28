BLACKFOOT — Eighteen contestants in the Blackfoot Distinguished Young Women program were put to a bit of a test Thursday night while they put in some time raising money while helping out customers at Rupe’s Burgers here.
The Blackfoot contestants helped serve customers with help from Rupe’s employees as they earned money toward their scholarship fund.
Kimm Hanni, chairman of the Blackfoot DYW program, said the girls earned a percentage of what Rupe’s made during the night, plus money went into tip jars on the tables that all went into the scholarship fund.
That money goes on top of what local businesses donate.
“It also gives the girls an opportunity to meet the community,” Hanni said.
Blackfoot’s DYW show is coming up April 20. The young ladies will be participating in a 10-minute interview with a panel of judges, so to help them prepare for that, customers coming in to Rupe’s were given a list of questions they could ask the girls, or they could ask them anything else that came to mind.
“We truly appreciate all the support and love this community has given us,” Hanni said.