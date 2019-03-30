THOMAS — Bingham County is a hub of activity when it comes to quilting. That was evident Friday and Saturday during the 7th Annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest at Snake River Junior High School.
Jenny Callison, a member of the Stitch ‘N Giggle Group which conducts the local event every year, said there were 172 students registered for the two-day event and she expected at least 200 spectators, with students taking part in a variety of classes as well as a vendors’ mall with 13 quilt-related shops for a great shopping experience.
The crowd comes from far and wide, Callison said, with quilting enthusiasts traveling from as far as Utah, Montana, Wyoming, San Francisco, Arizona, and Colorado.
Word of mouth helps attract people to the Blackfoot area event, and social media helps a lot, Callison said.
There are 30 registered members of the local Stitch ‘N Giggle group, she added.
“We’re a fun-loving group of girls,” Callison said. “That’s why we call ourselves Stitch ‘N Giggle.”
Callison said these types of events have brought back the tradition of quilting. It’s that tradition that keeps it alive and growing today.
“Future generations are getting into it,” she added. “I was 16 when I went to my first quilt fest with my mother (Kim Aiken). It’s another artistic outlet. It’s a hobby and an art form.”
There were at least 42 donors, vendors, and sponsors who had a part in the local quilt fest.
Friday classes covered areas such as Be Mine, Promise Ring, Wash Day Blues, Rainbow Sherbet, Granny Scrappy Rows, Beach Ball Double Dresden, Going Crackers, Fly Away, Summer Night Mystery, and Starry Night.
Saturday classes included Slice & Dice, Just Buzzin’, Project Bag, Game Night Throw, Gone Glamping, Beginner Quilting, Pieces of Spring, and Quarter Sewn.
County resident Sherilynn Bair was taking part in the Be Mine class Friday morning, where students worked on making small bags.
She counts herself among the die-hard quilting enthusiasts, and she works to bring others in.
“I’ve been doing this every year,” Bair said. “My favorite thing to do is to recruit new people to this. My grandma and my great-grandma were quilters, so it’s been a big part of my life.
“It’s important to keep the tradition alive. I have grandchildren six and eight years old, and I’m getting them into quilting. It’s all about keeping it alive.”