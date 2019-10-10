BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot Fire Department will be holding an open house for Fire Prevention Week Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to department Capt. Dave Krumenacker.
The theme of this year's Fire Prevention Week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” stressing that everyone has a responsibility to help plan and practice a fire escape plan in their home, Krumenacker said.
"Stop by and visit with local firefighters and take a station tour and see the equipment," he added. "Refreshments will be available and we will have some handouts with fire safety tips."
The Blackfoot station is located at 225 N. Ash and the phone number is (208) 785-8605.