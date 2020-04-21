BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot firefighter/EMT has been placed on paid administrative leave after receiving a court summons on two felony charges of rape, according to a press release from the City of Blackfoot.
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Stephen Stuart received a summons from the Bingham County courts regarding two felony charges of rape, the news release said.
The city said although the incident for which Stuart is being charged allegedly occurred prior to his employment with the city, engaging in any criminal conduct is in violation of city policies and falls within the standards of conduct for which any employee of the City of Blackfoot may be suspended, dismissed or otherwise disciplined, and Stuart has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.
The case is being handled by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and neither the city nor the sheriff’s office had any further comment regarding the matter Tuesday.