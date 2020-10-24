IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos and their strong defense found themselves in the semifinals of the state boys’ soccer tournament for the first time since winning the title several years ago.
They had dispatched the two-time defending champion Caldwell Cougars on Thursday and were facing the task of unseating the high scoring Canyon Ridge River Hawks on Friday afternoon in the cold and windy pitch at Bonneville High School.
Both teams went about establishing themselves and were battling at 0-0 when the Broncos got a goal off of a corner kick that went past the River Hawks’ goal keeper in the 24th minute of play in the first half.
The blast off of a couple of Broncos went in and the joyous and exuberant Broncos had the early lead over the powerful River Hawks 1-0.
It did not take the River Hawks long to get the tying goal as in the 27th minute, off a strong corner kick, a rebound went past star defenseman Bryce Cornell and then got by goal keeper Gavin Cornell who went for the rebound only to have it elude him to the opposite side off a deflection and just like that, the River Hawks had tied the score at one goal each.
The two teams would battle through the remainder of the half and went to intermission with the score still tied at one goal each.
The second half saw the two teams continue to battle back and forth, first in the Broncos’ end of the field and then the River Hawks’ and neither team was able to gain an edge.
It was a bloody battle raging on the field and neither team was giving an inch.
Then suddenly a roar went up from the Canyon Ridge side of the field as the ball reached the back of the Blackfoot goal, but seconds later it was ruled a hand ball and the score remained knotted at 1-1 and time was running out on both teams.
It was to be an overtime, a sudden overtime coming, and both teams quickly went to the white board for instructions from their coaches and onto the field for the extra period.
As he has done on numerous occasions during his brilliant high school career, it was Frankie Garcia who came to the top as all great players do, and found a way to get a foot on the ball and send it into the Canyon Ridge goal for the game winner and send the Broncos to the championship game on Saturday with the 2-1 victory.
The stars of the game may just have been the Broncos’ defense, led on this day by senior Logan Hanson, who was all over the field, sideline to sideline and all points in between as he seemed to summon strength from an unknown source and never missed a minute of play, as did fellow defensive players Bryce Cornell, Wyatt Gerrie, and Julio Azcaray and they were responsible for the near-shutout of the state’s highest scoring soccer team.
The Broncos advanced to the title contest on Saturday, against the Vallivue Falcons who had to get to the tournament through a play-in game against the Skyline Grizzlies last Saturday afternoon.