BLACKFOOT -- The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday afternoon that Kynley Diann Wright, 16, of Blackfoot, has returned home. She is safe and unharmed, the sheriff's office said.
Wright was among two girls reported missing over the weekend and their families were fearful for their safety and sought the public’s help in locating them.
Wright, a Blackfoot High School student, was last seen on Wednesday morning by her family at their Blackfoot home. She was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by officials at Blackfoot High School after her cell phone was found outside of the school and she could not be located, her family said.
Jennifer Schwindt, a 17-year-old Highland High School student, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday morning. She was last seen last Tuesday night at her family’s Chubbuck home. Her cell phone was left at the residence.
Jennifer’s family believes she could have been abducted, could be the victim of sex trafficking and is possibly being held against her will. They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Jennifer’s safe return home.
Jennifer is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She might be wearing a red hoodie with a rainbow stitched on it.
Idaho State Police are also investigating the disappearances and can be reached at 208-239-9800.