BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board met late last week to finalize the opening of district schools. Superintendent Brian Kress made recommendations to start the year with what he called a “soft open” for the start of the school year.
This soft open would create an A and B schedule for the district so that only half of the students would be in the school at a time for a period of two weeks. If no concerns arise and the teachers are ready, the schools would resume normal operations following the first two weeks of school.
The meeting opened with three public forums, starting with Amy Wren. Ms. Wren wanted to thank the board members for all of the hard work they have put into the situation leading into the school year. “I think that I speak for all teachers when I say that we just want to spend time with the kids,” Wren stated.
Second on the list was Ashley Bradshaw. Bradshaw wanted to express her concerns about an A/B schedule in the school and feels that it would be a major issue for the students’ learning retention. The week on, week off schedule had Bradshaw concerned, and she expressed concern about the students’ safety while doing online classes. She explained that she has had issues with internet security at home and does not want any other families to fall victim to the same problem. “These kids need to be in school,” she concluded.
Hillary Mickelson was the final member of the community to address the school board. Mickelson works in the medical field and explained that she has kept quiet for a long time, allowing the information from the CDC and public health departments to be shared. She is concerned that the mental health of the students should be acknowledged and shared her concerns about how that affects all people.
After the patron forum, Kress read a letter that he sent to the board members and parents of students regarding the opening of the school this fall and he feels that he has reached a good option to recommend. Kress did not pull any punches when he read it aloud, explaining that he fully expects that the time will come when the school will move from low risk to moderate during the year, but if the proper plans are in place, it will have minimal impact on the students’ education and will not require the schools to close — unless the board finds that to be the only solution based on recommendations from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Kress presented three options in the letter, the first being opening with no alterations and going fully to school.
The second was to delay the opening of the schools for a few weeks, and the third was the modified A/B schedule for two weeks to allow a safe transition back to the classroom.
He said he feels it would be less disruptive to the learning process to change from an A/B schedule to a fully integrated schedule rather than vice versa. Kress contemplated making this recommendation a week later, but felt that time was of the essence.
The students’ mental health is also a concern Kress noted, explaining that he does not want negative impacts on them from the last six months. He acknowledged some of the concerns about fall sports starting back and stated that part of him is in agreement that if fall sports are in full swing then schools should be as well.
However, he also noted that they are two different beasts and require different guidelines. He concluded that he knows this is not an easy decision and does not make this recommendation to the board lightly; he feels that being overly cautious now may save them in the long run of the ramifications that could stem from them throwing caution to the wind.
Trustee Karen Driscoll asked the first question when Kress completed reading the letter, asking how they would reevaluate the situation after two weeks. “Would it be solely off of number of cases?” she asked?
Kress noted that the number of cases and the position of SIPH would be taken into account as well as responses from teachers. If the teachers are doing fine and SIPH provides information stating that the district is doing fine, then the full open will take place.
Trustee Mary Jo Marlow expressed that she feels the other factors that SIPH uses to decide the status of a county, such as ICU patients and hospitalizations, should be taken into account when deciding if more measures need to be made. She also made note that some of the responses to the poll sent to parents indicated some confusion; some voted in favor of the A/B schedule then left comments about how they want the school to be opened unconditionally. Kress addressed that and explained that he read through the comments as well and agreed with Marlow on the stance from the patrons.
Kress explained that the reasoning behind the two weeks came from wanting to give teachers the opportunity to get back in the swing of things and receive feedback on how the practices are working before asking them to double their class size to reopen unconditionally.
Marlow asked about following what Pocatello School District did with only the high school students having a modified schedule and sending the elementary age groups back with a normal class. She cited concern for the food stability of the younger students and wants to ensure that they are not to go without. Marlow also noted that day cares have been fully operating for some time now and have not had many issues it at all, and that at least the ones that she has interactions with do not require the children to wear masks.
Board Chairman Dewane Wren noted that he is not in favor of anything longer than two weeks and wanted to express that he did not want the A/B schedule, but understands the reasoning behind it. He also commented on fall sports being fully functioning and stated that maybe they need to look at the sports’ crowd sizes going forward.
Trustee Bonnie Hepworth asked Kress if this would prolong the school year. He replied with a no, explaining that at the state level, they are taking attendance as a fluid idea, and will evaluate it as things change. Hepworth also explained that she liked the idea of the two-week soft open, citing the situation in Georgia where nearly 2,000 students are now in quarantine less than seven days into the school year. “I want the students to be there full-time, that’s what I want. But I see the need for the two weeks,” she stated.
One suggestion that was added to the motion was that of having temperatures taken at the schools in efforts to identify any student that may come to school with a fever and possibly be contagious. Marlow made this recommendation and all of the board members agreed that it would be a good idea to attempt to conduct temperature screenings at the schools, especially the elementary schools. Concerns about the logistics were the only points of disagreement on the subject; secondary schools have much larger populations and more entry points that may make it more difficult to screen each child efficiently. The conclusion on conducting them at least from K-6 would be a good choice, and at the sixth grade level it would fall on their homeroom classes.
There was a motion on the floor by Wren would was at the meeting via Zoom, with Hepworth operating as the chair. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.
Then there was a motion about how the A/B schedule would look. It was suggested Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday at the suggestion of the BEA president who felt that it would be a better option to do it this way so that less time would pass between visits to the classroom.
The students will not be doing online courses on the days they are not in the classroom at this time. There will be no requirements of an online presence on the days that they will not be in the classroom.