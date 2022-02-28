BLACKFOOT — City officials are going through a proposed annexation of land which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD). While the city said it’s following the proper procedure, the district said they are not following Idaho Code in their annexation process.
A public hearing was scheduled on Feb. 24 during a meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, but that portion was canceled and rescheduled for March 16, primarily because the commission used improper identification in a legal notice of the lots proposed for annexation.
The corrected plans will be released on Tuesday, 15 days prior to the public hearing. Then, the board will listen to public comment, deliberate and make a recommendation on whether the city should annex the property.
“We’re supposed to be an impartial jury, and our job is just to sit there and take facts from people,” said Ron Ramirez, chairperson of the P&Z board. “And our job is not to argue with them or anything like that, we’re just to hear everybody’s concerns and make note of them.”
The latest issue started when Concordia Development Group purchased a 40-acre parcel of land in Groveland along the east side Groveland Road up to Pioneer Road with plans to put in a new subdivision, which would have as many houses as the rest of the district altogether.
This is where the version of events claimed by the district and the city differ. The city claims Groveland said they could not provide water and sewer service for the new development. The district claims they met with the development group and requested a plan for the new subdivision, and never heard back from them.
“That left me scratching my head as to why they never came back,” said Lyle Yancey, a GWSD board member.
Yancey said Groveland also didn’t find out about the plans for the new subdivision until mid-July. A citizen of the district sent a communication from Feb. 13 between the city and the developer with their request that the city annex the property. On July 16, Groveland sent a letter to the developer, informing them that the land the new subdivision would go on was part of their district.
The city said that the developer purchased the parcel of land, and then came to the city saying the district couldn’t promise water and sewer service.
“That was the whole thing that started this. They asked to be annexed,” Ramirez said.
While Concordia has signed a consent to annex form, the other four properties have not signed consent forms. The city cites Idaho Code 50-222(3)(a)(ii) as justification to annex.
“This allows annexation of residential enclaved lands that are surrounded by land within a city and by the area of impact,” said Kurt Hibbert, city P&Z administrator, in an email obtained by Groveland through a public records request.
Groveland disagrees with this justification. They dispute that the land being annexed qualifies as enclaved land, because it’s not surrounded on all sides by city land, and it’s not surrounded by city land on three sides and by the area of impact on one side.
“It just simply isn’t an enclave, I’m sorry. It’s just simply not an enclave, it doesn’t meet that standard,” Yancey said.
Blackfoot City Attorney Garrett Sandow said Groveland is misreading the statute.
“It doesn’t require three sides or two sides, it just says surrounded on all sides by land within a city and by the boundary of the city’s area of impact,” Sandow said. “I don’t know where they get the three sides, that’s just not in the statute.”