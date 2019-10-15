BLACKFOOT – In the opening exchanges on Groveland Water and Sewer District’s lawsuit against the City of Blackfoot, 7th District Judge Darren Simpson decided Tuesday morning to hear both motions submitted to date on the same day, Nov. 14, from 1-3 p.m.
The two motions were a request by the District for a preliminary injunction against Blackfoot, followed by a motion from the City to have the lawsuit dismissed.
The District was represented by attorney Kipp Manwaring of Idaho Falls and the City was represented by City Attorney Garrett Sandow.
According to the original schedule of hearings, the preliminary injunction session was scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.; and the motion to dismiss was scheduled for Oct. 31. However, Manwaring will be unavailable on Oct. 31 because of a schedule conflict. As a result, he requested that the hearing be moved at a later date.
Injunction and Continuation
Because Manwaring requested rescheduling, known as a “continuation” in legal terms, Sandow moved that both hearings be “continued” and heard on the same day on the basis of judicial economy.
Manwaring attempted to disagree with a “continuation” for the preliminary injunction, saying that, “the City’s whole argument is based solely on judicial economy, and as such can be ignored.”
Judge Simpson disagreed and remarked that, “These issues are complicated and it’s an unknown as to where we’re at,” regarding the two motions since they appeared to be potentially related.
Manwaring rebutted that the City’s sole argument could not be approved: “because the city can not impose its ordinances extraterritorially … we don’t see that the city has a strong point to (argue to) continue.”
Simpson instead agreed with the judicial economy argument and scheduled Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. for both hearings.
“It is my preference to hear both of these motions at the same time,” Simpson said when making his decision.
Aftermath
None of the parties involved had much of a reaction after Tuesday’s hearing.
“The judge will hear us on Nov. 14 and that’s all there is to say at this point,” said Marc Pange, chairman of the Groveland Water and Sewer District. “This is just how these things go. Otherwise, we’ve said everything we think we need to say in our complaint.”
The City was not unhappy with a postponement of the injunction hearing. For now, Blackfoot will continue to demand a completed “petition to annex” form as a condition of receiving a new sewer hook-up outside of city limits.
Outcomes
Three outcomes are possible when a judge begins to hear a civil dispute. The first option is a trial, which is most often used when both facts and their interpretation are in dispute.
The second is called a summary judgment. This can happen if all parties agree on the facts but disagree on their interpretation. This reflects the situation in Blackfoot where no one denies Blackfoot’s demand for a completed “petition to annex” form in order to receive a City sewer hook-up outside of the City’s limits. The issue is whether that demand is a breach of contract between the City and the District.
The third option is for a judge to dismiss a lawsuit. Blackfoot has made a formal motion for dismissal; however, this can only happen if the judge decides that there is insufficient evidence to prove a case, or insufficient likelihood that a case could win in a trial. This is a rare outcome though Judge Simpson has dismissed in the past on these grounds.