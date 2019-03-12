BLACKFOOT — eCobalt Solutions Incorporated recently announced in a news release that they will be imposing cost control measures throughout the organization due to the recent drop in the price of cobalt, and Blackfoot is helping the company find funding sources, according to Kurt Hibbert, Planning and Zoning director for the city.The company enacted the measures in hopes of preserving its treasury while it focuses on bringing the Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP) into production.According to the news release, “While the company continues to advance the ICP, non-essential operating and corporate expenses will be reduced or eliminated. Work at the ICP will focus on activities required to maintain the site and comply with the approved plan of operations, with the objective of re-commencing project development when full project financing is secured. Once a production decision has been reached, the timeline to production is still expected to be 18 months. The company’s workforce will be reduced to only those employees essential for completing all critical path items and ongoing activities at site, which will include continuation of the water monitoring program, monitoring of the storm water plan and environmental compliance.”The ICP is in the heart of Idaho’s cobalt belt near Salmon.The company is confident that the price of cobalt will more than triple by 2030 due to the growing demand for the use of cobalt in lithium ion batteries.“With growing demand for electric vehicles and the cobalt-containing lithium-ion batteries needed to power them,” the news release stated. “A supply deficit is expected to occur in the near term, which should bring with it a stronger cobalt price.”