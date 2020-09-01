BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District posted on its Facebook page that they have reported their first positive COVID-19 case at the high school, and the student may have exposed others. They also noted that the student is at home now in isolation to prevent any other possible exposures.
“A student who attended Blackfoot High School on Wednesday, August 26th was recently diagnosed with COVID-19,” the Facebook post said. “The student is currently isolating at home. Blackfoot School District Administration has contacted the parents/guardians of those individuals who were in close contact with the student during class. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will also be contacting these individuals and sharing recommended protocol.”
The district is asking parents to monitor their children for any COVID-19 symptoms and any present need to quarantine for 14 days. Symptoms usually manifest themselves between two and 14 days.
The district has plans in place including the A/B schedule during their soft open to deal with issues like this, and expected that this would happen at some point. They will continue to utilize the processes and plans in their reopening plan to maintain a safe and healthy school year for the students.
In their post, they are reminding parents to keep sick children home and close contact with someone that is a probable or confirmed case should be quarantined for the recommended time frame to alleviate any potential additional spread of the virus.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday — 83 in Bannock County, 2 in Bear Lake County, 34 in Bingham County, 2 in Butte County, 2 in Caribou County, 2 in Franklin County, and 15 in Power County — in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1,595. Out of the 1,595 cases, 1,284 have recovered from COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said its case count is elevated due to delays in the positive lab report system. In addition, SIPH is now counting every case on the day they receive it, rather than waiting until they are able to make contact with each case.