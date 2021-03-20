BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board listened to information from teacher and eSports Club director Mr. Lance during their monthly meeting.
Lance announced that the program continues to gain traction and looked for input from members of the school board regarding the potential expansion of the program as well as some exciting news about gaming stations that would be provided to the school through a grant program.
As electronics and gaming continue to grow in the mainstream world, eSports continue to gain traction around the nation and have become a legitimate collegiate event as well as many professional events conducted around certain games as well as professional entertainers through online streaming services. Lance said the club will be receiving six gaming computers through a grant that will allow the members of the club to participate in high school level competition of games.
Trustee Mary Jo Marlow posed the question around the games being too violent or surrounding more mature content to which Lance explained that the games follow a similar rating system known as the ESRB, that rate games based on their targeted audience. He noted that he would not be looking to involve a mature (M) game into the club without first addressing it with administration and the board because of not wanting to cause issues with parents or administration. Most competitive games that are played on a high school and collegiate level are rated T for teen, but also have the warning that online game play may see different results.
Esports have been known to help those who enjoy playing video games find a way to use their unique skills that they have honed in a way to benefit them from social interaction to scholarships for college and some go on to play in professional leagues. Those who have excelled to where they enter into professional gaming careers can position themselves into making a more-than-fair salary with some of the more prominent players signing multi-million dollar contracts with their teams.
Similar to a traditional sports team, eSports provide students the opportunity to be involved in something larger than one person and utilize their abilities to work as part of a team. Other things that students have the possibility to learn include discipline, teamwork, responsibility, respect, sportsmanship, and healthy balance of school and entertainment. Currently, there are only a handful of schools that participate in eSports in Idaho, but because events and competition are virtual, members of the BHS club would be able to compete against people involved in the same league(s) that they are a part of, regardless of the location.
HISTORY OF ESPORTS
Esports were not born in the U.S., but rather became a large entertainment factor for countries like South Korea, China, and Japan with games like Blizzard’s Starcraft which was the original real-time-strategy game which revolved around building a base and then working to take over an opponent’s base. These competitions had a large draw and were reported as televised in their countries in the same regard as a sporting event would be in the U.S.
Fast forward a few years to 2006 where mainstream first-person-shooter game Halo 2 had launched online competition via gaming console into a new world, drawing gamers from all over the U.S. to major cities for the chance at eternal video gamer stardom. Major League Gaming was born during Halo: Combat Evolved and became the penultimate authority in professional shooter games. MLG would be spotlighted for the 2006-2007 season on ESPN and with a monthly one-hour episode recapping the outcome of the most recent three-day tournament event.
As time passed, more and more games rolled out with as well as new consoles that would cause a progression arc that would create an ever-evolving scene that would spawn different levels of professional gaming and entertainment. Stemming from this culture would be tournament gaming as well as professional entertainment streamers.
As streaming has become more common, so has inclusion — tend to create communities that are about acceptance and inclusion, creating an online interactive safe space for people with similar interests to gather, chat, and interact with similar minded people.
DEBUNKING FALSEHOODS
Professional teams have become a staple in eSports with major companies backing them and working similar to professional sports including managers, trainers for both physical and mental health, housing, and required schedules.
Contrary to some of the negative connotation with gaming, in eSports, it is imperative that healthy balances of life and mind are required by major organizations and those who are signed to the teams are expected to follow these guidelines to their fullest.