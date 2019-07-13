BLACKFOOT — MAGPIES!. MAGPIES! MAGPIES!.
Some people cannot stand them, others tolerate them. It seems they have been around for many years. You can find them in western North America and are sometimes referred to as the black-billed magpie (Pica pica).
It is 18 inches long and has a black head, throat , upper breast and back. The breast is white and so is the bar on the short rounded wings that blends into a white chevron on the black back during flight. Males and females look alike.
I learned the magpies in northern California have yellow beaks, that in northwestern Africa they are iridescent — with a blue-green tail; and in Asia they are brilliant blue or green birds.
When my friend Bonnie Gardner and I were in Israel, we stopped by the Jordan River to witness a baptism and there in the trees were blue-green magpies. Their plumage made them pretty and unusual as I had only seen the black and white magpies. However they sounded familiar.
I know a professor of ornithology, Dr. Charles Trost at ISU, who really studied magpies in different countries, I believe his last international trip to study magpies was to Poland.
April begins the nest building; males bring construction materials while females form the nest. If you see a magpie nest, it looks like a jumble of sticks. But if you have seen the inside of the nest, the center is a smooth bowl that has been cemented with mud and lined with fine roots and dry grass. Magpies take great pride in building their nests and weave the roof with thorny sticks that protects them from attacks by other birds.
The female incubates the eggs which are yellowish-blue with brown or gray mottled spots. It takes 17 or 18 days for the nestlings to arrive and both parents begin feeding their young. The little ones have the same pied plumage as their adults have, but short tails.
It’s when they have to learn to feed themselves they still want to be fed and begin their cry, which is a high-pitched, “cack-cack” that is very annoying.
Noted for sitting on the backs of cattle, sheep, or deer and elk., they are eating or cleaning ticks or other insects or bugs from their backs. One article I read called them “thievery” birds, as they like to take bright objects but study the object very seriously before flying away with it to the nest.
Now, what does Bingham County history have to do with magpies??? Well, we used to have Magpie Derbies. The following article was in a June 1948 paper reporting the third Magpie Derby.
“Blackfoot — (Special) – Garth Lyons, Firth, leads in the annual Magpie Derby, sponsored by the Bingham Sportsman Association. The Derby has one more week to go.
“Lyons has brought in 785 heads up to-date, with Martin Barrus, Blackfoot, taking second place with 745; Paul Jeppson, third with 637; Weldon Jensen, 248; and Dennis Olsen, Firth, fifth with 235 heads, Lyons had turned in as many as 225 at one time.
“There is a decided decrease in the magpies this year. Last year, bounty was paid on 16,000, but this year’s members expect to get less than 10,000. Thane Macalister, president of the association reports ‘This is the third Magpie Derby.’
“Besides the prizes offered by the association of $25, $20, $15, $10, and $5 for magpie heads during the derby, the association has added 3 cents to the usual 7 cents per head bounty the year around paid by the state, making a total of 10 cents The boys are paid per head.
“All boys turning in 25 or more heads automatically become honorary members of the association, Mcalister said.
“Ted Jeppson has turned in over 1,500 heads. He is over the age limit to enter the derby, but collects the bounty from the state.
“Ade Morrell is vice president of the association with Dr. W.D. Green, secretary and treasurer.”