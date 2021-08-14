BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District held an open meeting on Thursday to introduce the return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.
The meeting was held at Mountain View Middle School in the commons area where those who wanted to attend could do so with little need to worry about social distancing.
The district will continue to use the same guidelines as last year when it comes to social interaction, cough and sneeze etiquette, and other interactions. Because of the communicability of the different strains of COVID-19 that have been identified in Idaho, using best practices to eliminate the spread of germs should be used at all times with the school reminding parents and staff that if people are sick, they should stay home. Additional cleaning will continue this year as well as plans for additional circulation of the air and ventilation of the rooms when applicable.
The meeting introduced the different levels of concern that the district may see as well as the plan they will follow in order to do everything possible to keep the students in classrooms. The plan laid out by the district administration reflected on the previous year to establish a well-thought-out plan to return the students to the classroom, hopefully all school year long.
Superintendent Brian Kress posted the information on Facebook as well as posting the plans on the district’s website for everyone to become familiar. Noted at the top of their plan is the recognition that not all students benefited at the same levels last year through the continuous changes to education. Some students fell behind in their learning, some fell behind developmentally, and some fell behind because they simply did not attend their courses or complete the schoolwork to their fullest. These shortcomings along with every other concern reached the administration and remains the focus of the next stages of schooling for the new year.
Their plan involves four different tiers of concern, Minimal, Moderate, High, and Critical risk Levels. Each of the different levels indicate classes in person to ensure that students are receiving the quality of education they need to ensure bright futures.
The Minimal Risk Level is defined as evidence of isolated cases, case investigations are underway, no evidence of exposure in large communal setting. During the Minimal Risk Category, classes will stay normal with traditional face-to-face classes. Students will not be asked to wear a mask in this category nor will there be excessive social distancing protocols in place.
The Moderate Risk Level is defined as widespread and/or sustained transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings, potential for rapid increase in suspected cases. Classes will continue to be traditional face-to-face instruction with face coverings being highly recommended for the students when proper social distancing cannot be observed. The moderate category is the first to see some changes and as levels increase, so will the mitigating standards.
The High Risk Level starts when large-scale community transmissi0on occurs, healthcare staffing is significantly impacted, as well as multiple cases within communal settings. Traditional face-to-face classes with online classroom instruction will begin. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged to be worn when proper social distancing is not possible. Short term closures may be announced by school board policy of no more than three days without board action. The criteria for such a closure are multifold, first being inability to properly staff the building or buildings in question, and second the regional health department declares an “outbreak” to be occurring within a specific building or buildings.
The Critical Risk Level is defined as hospitals reaching capacity, including ICU, consistently at or above 100% and surge capacity cannot be maintained. Under this definition, traditional face-to-face classes will continue, but will be split between two cohorts known as “A” and “B.” Based on the cohort assigned, the students will be attending classes on Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday in person. There will be a continued online learning option added at this point.
Confirmed cases will be required to follow the instruction of their healthcare provider as well as any guidelines set forth by Southeastern Idaho Public Health before returning to the campus. Close contact quarantine procedures will not be enacted until the risk level reaches the High-Risk category. The school board will hold a special meeting to determine if a specific building needs to be put on quarantine status assuming the need arises.
The district utilizes Sources of Strength to help with social/emotional mental health and other needs. The plan to continue to utilize the materials from Source of Strength in grades 7-12 will remain the same as well as educational material for those younger than seventh grade will be part of the curriculum to help with any issues that could arise from mental health concerns.
Available at the end of their document is a contact list for each building’s principal. If there are any questions or concerns, they will be able to answer them as well.