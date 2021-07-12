BLACKFOOT – When Dr. Kirt McKinlay hung up his shingle to practice medicine in the Blackfoot and surrounding area some 36 years ago, few thought that he would ever retire, he would just keep on doing what he has been doing for so long — making memories and friends and treating illnesses with a passion that few have had before him.
“I never thought that he would retire,” said Harmony McKinlay Jones, Dr. McKinlay’s daughter. “I just thought it would keep on going on forever.”
That retirement date came this past Saturday, and several hundred friends, relatives, patients, and others gathered around to shake his hand, receive a hug, and share yet another memory with the beloved Dr. Kirt McKinlay.
The open house was scheduled to last from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, but the memories made and shared will last much longer than that.
In honor of his retirement and what Dr. McKinlay has meant to the Blackfoot Medical Center over the years, McKinlay’s colleagues in the Center met privately before the open house began. During a separate ceremony, they named their board room the Kirt McKinlay Boardroom, an honor that will last permanently and shows the respect and admiration that not only the Blackfoot community has for the talents of Dr. McKinlay, but also the respect and admiration shared by those who have worked side by side with the doctor for so many years.
“This has been about building the relationships and memories over the years,” Dr. McKinlay said. “There are so many great memories and friendships that I have had the opportunity to make by being a doctor in this wonderful community. Things and people that I will never forget.”
Dr. McKinlay enters his retirement with his wife Dana by his side and surrounded by their six children and 18 grandchildren who will continue to make memories for a lifetime.