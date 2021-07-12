BLACKFOOT – A famous joke about Idaho rings true every year: “There are only two seasons in Idaho, winter and road construction.” This year has not been any different. Currently, the city of Blackfoot continues to work on sealcoating or chip-sealing the north-south roads through downtown. For experienced motorists, this may seem like an annual thing, but to newer drivers, the rules of the road during construction may be new to them.
Chip-sealing a road is a financial benefit to any governmental entity with an estimated cost of only 15-20% of adding an additional layer, according to Washington state’s Department of Transportation. Their estimations of the savings as well as what the costs are in Idaho are similar and provide a new life to an older roadway.
Public entities often decide to go through the chip-sealing process because of cost and benefits. First and foremost, the cost it would take to repave one road can be high — imagine instead of Blackfoot sealcoating from Birch through North West Main, only repairing and repaving one of the many roads that are seeing construction. It would appear as if they were doing as little as possible but would be expending five to six times as much in funding going that route. The cost would outweigh any benefit by doing that.
Instead of focusing on one roadway, the city of Blackfoot looked for the opportunity to do as many of the downtown roads as possible for the best bang for the taxpayers’ buck, revitalizing a lot of the roads in the process and protecting them against the harsh parts of winter that tend to be seen each year.
The process for sealcoating a road is quite simple. An oil and water mixture are applied to the roadway from a specialized sprayer truck and chips (crushed gravel up to 3/8 inches in size) are immediately applied by a spreader. Once the chips are added, rubberized rollers are generally run along the area to aid in the adhesive process for the chips. After these steps are taken, the roadways are opened with a limited speed to help prevent any damage from flying rocks. Often when the Idaho Transportation Department does this process on the highways and freeways, they reduce the speeds down to 35 miles per hour to ensure that as little damage is done as possible to both the roadway and the motorists’ vehicles.
Furthermore, the higher the speed on the newly seal coated surface can have an adverse effect on the process and limiting the effectiveness of the project.
Sealcoating allows for an extended life for a road and aids in preventing water from entering cracks that later can deteriorate the road from within causing potholes and cracks. The preventative measures also create better traction surfaces during rain or somewhat slick conditions aiding in the prevention of automobile crashes. The benefits outweigh the cost and minor inconveniences that come with sealcoating.
The City of Blackfoot will ultimately sweep the roadways after enough traffic has traveled over the roads to help with the chips being attached to the road, cleaning up the excess gravel that did not adhere to the sprayed oil. Be on the lookout for these sweepers and provide them enough space to do their work.