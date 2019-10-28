BLACKFOOT – Idaho Flood Control District #7 is now selling former tribal lands which were displaced to the north side of the Blackfoot River in 1963.
It took many years of negotiation and compromise between the Fort Hall Reservation, non-tribal land owners, the State of Idaho, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and members of Congress to forge an agreement to allow the sale of these displaced lands to people outside of the membership of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Then, because the Fort Hall Reservation was created by a treaty between the sovereign Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and the United States, it took an act of Congress to make that agreement official.
“It’s been over 15 years that we’ve been working on this,” said Marion Walker of Blackfoot. Walker is one of the three commissioners for Flood Control District #7. “We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, though given how much work there is left to do with deeds and land trades and what-not, it may take a few more years.”
MOVING THE RIVER
The dispute over who owns which land along the river dates back almost six decades.
The Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868 designated the Blackfoot River as the northern boundary of the Fort Hall Reservation. In 1961, the Blackfoot River jumped its banks and flooded land in both Blackfoot and the Reservation, causing widespread damage. Because of this, the Army Corps of Engineers undertook a flood control project to straighten the course of the river.
During 1962-63, the Corps deepened the river, straightened its many meanders and built levees. This severed 44 land parcels along the river, displacing 37 tribal-owned acres to the north side of the river and 31 non-tribal-owned land to the south side of the river.
The Tribes lost six acres overall of reservation land but non-tribal land owners also had losses.
“I gained two acres on the north side of the river,” Walker explained, “but I lost 3.56 acres now on the south side of the river.”
Most of the realigned land along the river was unused, ranched or farmed — and still is.
DISPUTED BOUNDARY
After the flood control project, the Tribes and the Blackfoot property owners had an informal arrangement where each could use the displaced lands immediately adjacent to their own properties. This changed beginning in 1988 with the distribution of water allocations by the Snake River Basin Adjudication District.
The water allocation process led to a concern by the Tribes that they might lose some of their water rights, in part due to the realignment of the Blackfoot River. As a result, they requested a resurvey of the Fort Hall Reservation boundaries, which was finished in 2003.
This led the Tribes to claim a right to irrigation water used by farmers along the disputed reservation boundary of the Blackfoot River. The Tribes filed a lawsuit in 2006 on those grounds.
They withdrew the suit when they and the other landowners agreed to a lease agreement pending a more permanent settlement of the disputed land ownership.
ACT OF CONGRESS
It took eight years of negotiation and compromise to craft a permanent solution. Resolution came in December 2014, when Congress passed the Blackfoot River Land Exchange Act (BRLEA).
In the settlement, all outstanding claims which arose from the river realignment were extinguished. The Tribes agreed to forgo any federal compensation for the six acres which the Reservation lands lost due to straightening the river.
The Blackfoot property owners’ land on the south side of the river was placed into a tribal trust. The tribal land on the north side of the river was deeded over to Flood Control District #7.
The BRLEA set up the District to sell the reallocated lots on the north side of the river. The money from the sale of the property would go to mitigate losses of land owners affected by the 2014 Congressional Act. It would also go to defray the expenses incurred by the District from selling the land.
“To date, our expenses are over $10,000,” Walker remarked.
SINCE 2014
The Department of the Interior took five years to finalize the transfer of the deeds for the tribal lands north of the Blackfoot River to the Flood Control District.
“The delay was with the Department of the Interior,” Walker said. “We would call, and call, and call. They finally responded and things finally began to move around May 1 (of 2019). Randy Thompson (of the Fort Hall Reservation Bureau of Indian Affairs) really helped out a great deal to get things settled.”
Besides the Tribes, the BRLEA also affects approximately 15 other land owners along the river. Flood Control District #7 sent out letters last week to land owners in Blackfoot who own property next to the parcels deeded to the District. The District is giving these land owners the opportunity to buy the lots immediately adjacent and contiguous to their own.
The District will be selling non-productive land for $1,500 per acres and productive land for $5,000 per acres, which is at or just under current market value. These were the values set by the federal government during negotiations in 2008.
The City of Blackfoot received letters from the District regarding two different parcels next to land the city owns.
“If that’s land next to our storm water retention pond (next to the Blackfoot River by Highway 91), then I think we’ll definitely be interested in that,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s Planning and Zoning administrator. “Of course, that’s up to the city council to decide.”
The Flood Control District is also asking any land owners who may have lost property now located on the south side of the river to please contact the District’s commissioners. Proof of title to lost property will be necessary in order to make any claims.
If anyone has questions regarding the lands lost or reallocated due to the BRLEA settlement, the commissioners have survey maps provided by the federal government detailing the properties involved. Contact Marion Walker at 215 Clifford Street, Blackfoot, or (208) 785-2868 for any questions.