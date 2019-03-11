BLACKFOOT – The American Legion, the country’s largest veteran’s organization, is a century old this month, and Blackfoot’s Stewart Hoover Post is gearing up to celebrate the anniversary.
Gene Womack, a past commander of the post and now its finance officer, said they will be serving a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings plus a birthday cake. All military veterans and their families are invited to the dinner at the legion hall on North Fisher Street at 6 p.m. March 23
“The actual birthday of the national organization is on Tuesday, March 19,”Womack said, “but we’re having our dinner on Saturday, hoping we’ll get more families to attend on the weekend.”
The American Legion was founded in Paris in March of 1919 after the end of World War I by 20 officers of the American Expeditionary Forces who served in France. They had been called upon to find some ways to improve troop morale, which was at a record low after fighting in a war under the harshest conditions any of this country’s military has had to endure.
Members of the forces were sent to war by a nation that was totally unprepared for it; so unprepared, according to a diary kept by one young soldier, draftees were instructed to wear wool clothing, bring along extra socks and their own sleeping bags when they reported for induction.
According to the Legion’s history, during discussions about ways to accomplish their task, Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., proposed and organization for veterans that would include every person who had served in the Expeditionary Forces as a member.
In February of 1919, they formed a temporary committee, selected 100 “well respected” officers as members, and by March of that year they were ready for their first organizational meeting. Some 1,000 officers and enlisted men showed up. They adopted a preliminary constitution and the name “American Legion.”
They also elected an executive committee, which put together a subcommittee and sent it to the U.S. to begin organizing veterans on the home front. The first Legion Post was started in Washington, D.C., and the first national convention was held in St. Louis., Mo., in May, at which time a constitution was adopted and plans were formed for a permanent organization. The U.S. Congress granted the Legion a national charter in September of that year.
The first national convention also authorized the formation of a ladies' auxiliary in which any woman interested in helping to carry out its program can serve. They can be wives, mothers, sisters and daughters of Legion members; wives, mothers, sisters or daughters of men and women who died in WWI and subsequent wars, or who died after they were honorably discharged.
More recently the Legion has approved a membership category called Sons of American Legionnaires.
Womack a veteran of the National Guard, served four terms as post commander before relinquishing leadership and becoming the finance officer. He said the post has had many commanders since its inception, witih Mike Merlette, who served in Vietnam and Iraq, being the current commander.
Womack said the Stewart Hoover Post. No. 2 was formed in 1923. It took its name from the former Blackfoot resident who was the first West Point officer killed in WWI. Captain Stewart W. Hoover from Company A 18th Infantry 1st Division was killed in France on March 1, 2018, about one month short of a year from the time President Woodrow Wilson declared war on Germany. After his death, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for bravery. His portrait photograph in uniform hangs on the wall at the Legion Hall.
Womack doesn’t know where the captain is buried, but opined it was either in France or in Arlington National Cemetery.
The fledgling Post quickly grew to 500 members when the troops began coming home and stayed up following WWII, he said, but the numbers have fluctuated since then.”We stayed right at 360 for about eight years when I first became active in 2000, but now we’re down to 270. We lost 18 this year alone.
Womack is a veteran of both the Army and Navy reserves. He joined the National Guard at age 18 and would have served in Vietnam had he not been in the guard. “I got my draft notice but since I was already in the Guard I didn’t have to go,” he said. But he wanted to do his part, so he went into the Army Reserve where he stayed for 10 years with an engineering battalion, building military facilities around the country.
Deciding he was getting a little long in the tooth for the Army, he asked to be transferred to the Naval Reserve. “The Army guys seemed to be getting younger,” Womack said. “I was a staff sergeant at the time and the regulations allowed me to transfer straight across into the SEABEES because of my rank. I went in as a petty officer first class. I was more comfortable there because the men were older and the construction projects they did were something I had experience in .”
During his 26 years in the SEABEES, Womack was involved in many military construction projects. “They called us up to go to Vietnam once,” he said. “We got as far as Hawaii where we ended up building beach houses for the guys serving in Vietnam to stay in when they went on R and R.”
Other than Hawaii, the closest he got to service in Vietman was when his battalion was sent to Gulfport, Miss. to build a training field for the military. There they constructed facsimile Vietnam landscapes, from villages of huts to the tunnels through which the Vietcong moved troops and laid in wait to attack American forces.
He retired from the SEABEES in 1992 with the rank of chief petty officer, worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Blackfoot for eight years, and now devotes his time to the Legion.
His years there have been fulfilling ones because of all the assistance the organization provides to veterans and to the youth of the community, Womack said. But the Legion Hall is old, getting shabby and needs more office space, he said. “We’ve applied for a federal grant to do some renovation and add more space,” he said. “Hopefully we will get it.”
Hundreds of local American Legion programs strengthen the nation one community at a time. Among these are American Legion Baseball, one of the nation’s most successful amateur athletic programs , with the goal of educating young people about the importance of sportsmanship, citizenship and fitness, and the Heroes to Hometowns program connects local Legionnaires with recovering wounded warriors and their families, providing a variety of support activities. It also raises millions of dollars in donations at the state and national levels to help veterans and their families, Womack said.
