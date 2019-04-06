“Robin Hood” DVD
Filled with thrilling battle sequences, mind-blowing fight choreography, and epic adventure, “Robin Hood” is an action-packed retelling of the classic legend.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
For the first time ever, 75 beloved songs from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and The Children’s Corner are collected in this charmingly illustrated treasury, sure to be cherished by generations of children as well as the millions of adults who grew up with Mister Rogers.
“Escape to Everly Manor,” by Chalon Linton
Nineteen-year-old Lizzy and her young brother, Thomas, find themselves orphaned after a tragic accident claims the lives of their parents. Diabolical Uncle Cline is determined to indulge in his newfound wealth and rid himself of his charges. Desperate to save her brother from a dangerous life at sea, and herself from being married off to a detestable old gentleman, Lizzy knows there is only one choice left—they must run.