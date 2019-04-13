“Mortal Engines,” DVD
Hundreds of years after our civilization was destroyed, a new world has emerged. A mysterious young woman named Hester Shaw leads a band of outcasts in the fight to stop London – now a giant predator city on wheels – from devouring everything in its path.
“Bounders,” by Monica Tesler
Twelve-year-old Jasper and his friends are forced to go up against an alien society in this first book in a brand-new adventure series!
“Watch Your Back,” by Clair M. Poulson
When local radio personality Bronson Melville is accused of murder, the crime appears to be one of passion. The case should be open and shut. But as Detective Gage Tipton soon discovers, this homicide is just one piece in a diabolical puzzle that will test his instincts to their limit.