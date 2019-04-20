”The Kid Who Would Be King,” DVD
Young Alex is just another bullied kid until he discovers the legendary sword Excalibur, and begins training as a knight with wizard Merlin (Patrick Stewart). Alex must turn schoolyard enemies into allies, and become the leader he never dreamed he could be to defeat the wicked Morgana and save the world.
”Best Family Ever,” by Karen Kingsbury and Tyler Russell
The first book in the Baxter Family Children series, #1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury and Tyler Russell tell the story of what it was like to grow up in the Baxter family, the best family ever.
”The Stars Below Book 4 (Final Book in The Vega Jane Series),” by David Baldacci
Vega and Necro are on a collision course. The clash between his awesome power and her iron will is going to shake the stars down. Their fight will seal their fates ... and determine the future of their world.