BLACKFOOT – As spring has sprung, players return to the ball diamond for a rousing game of baseball — or at least they can.
Following a year where everything was uncertain including the spring and summer sports seasons, Blackfoot Little League has so many registered players for the 2021 season that they are in need of more coaches to volunteer so they can round out the rest of the teams for the season.
Baseball is known as “America’s Pastime” and is a pleasant reminder that summer is coming. Traditionally, Blackfoot Little League produces a large field of local teams for baseball and this year has been no different. Adding to what they need besides coaches are a commissioner for the Bronco age group, which is the second group of player pitch, ages 11 and 12, and sponsors for each league from Coach Pitch to Pony.
Signup dates for players has passed, but the league normally accepts late registrations for players through the “Fun Day” Saturday where players come out and showcase their skills leading into the draft that takes place. Last season they deviated from the draft system because of COVID-19 guidelines, but there is a possibility that they reinstate it for the 2021 season. Regardless, the Fun Day allows the players to shake those winter cobwebs and swing for the fences.
Those who find themselves ready to coach or volunteer will need to fill out a form presented by the league as well as provide approval to run a background check. The league takes the safety of the players seriously and wants to ensure that they are doing their part to protect the players. It is imperative that the league finds the volunteers for these roles so the season can start. Overall, the league needs the community to rally round the league and get the kids out playing.
Contact the Blackfoot Little League if you are interested in any of the available positions. They have the entire list of needs on their Facebook page.
Coaches and volunteers interested in participating in the youth softball program should get in contact with Mindie Loosli for more information. Traditionally, the softball season starts a little later than the baseball season.