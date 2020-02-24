BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress has been keeping a close eye on the recent moves toward a four-day school week made by the Shelley School District.
As a result, Kress is proposing that Blackfoot look into its own move to a four-day school week, and the district is launching an information campaign and survey to get staff, student, and public input on the idea.
Kress said competitiveness in recruiting and retaining teachers is a major reason he has decided to open up the possibility of a four-day week.
“A four-day week is a powerful draw,” he said. “It has nothing to do with financial reasons, the savings would be minimal. It’s not our intention to cut salaries or benefits.”
The district has posted updates to its website with a statement from Kress, frequently asked questions about a four-day week, a possible four-day bell schedule and calendar, and a comparison sheet showing possible changes to the calendar, such as no more early release Mondays, a reduction in Thanksgiving break by two days, a reduction in Christmas break by two days, Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day being an instructional day, and no more K-8 no school days.
The district will be looking for feedback from staff, students, and parents through surveys. Students were expected to give feedback starting Monday, with emails or texts going out to parents this week. Kress said parents will need to include their email address in the survey to verify that the input is valid.
“The arena of education is changing, and this would help give teachers a bit more free time, some time to recoup,” Kress said.
He said one of the negative aspects to a move toward a four-day week would involve students who need a school environment for food and safety. “Those areas will still be a concern,” Kress added.
In his statement, Kress admits his change of thought regarding a four-day school week is a big one.
“I have had the privilege of attending a school board work session, a public input session and a regular school board meeting for a nearby school district that is exploring the implementation of a 4-day school week,” he wrote. “During that time, I came to a very significant realization. One of the invited guests for the work session was a superintendent of a school in Idaho. He made a statement which resonated with me. He said, ‘I will tell you what the biggest obstacle to transitioning to a 4-day school week was in our district, it was me.’ He followed up by saying it was ultimately he who had blocked the community and district from exploring a 4-day school week. I fear the Blackfoot School District has the same obstacle. I have been properly quoted as saying, ‘The Blackfoot School District will never go to a 4-day school week.’ I have no doubt that stance has shut down any and all discussion about a 4-day school week. It is time I acknowledge the obstinance of my thoughts regarding this issue.
“I have lamented many times that education has turned into a competition for students. I believe the Blackfoot School District does a great job in this competitive arena. I am now starting to worry we are not only in competition for students, but employees as well. In the very near future, we will likely be the only school district in Bingham County that is NOT on a 4-day school week schedule. I can no longer be the only reason we are not exploring this option for our district.
“I believe the board members know that the Blackfoot School District superintendent works diligently to get a head start on analyzing the impact of any proposed change to our district. I have done some initial legwork to help us get an idea how this might impact our district. I am sharing with the board a preliminary comparison of what a 4-day school week schedule might look like. I am asking the board to allow me to explore this option with our parents, employees, and students. I would plan on conducting a survey with the mentioned stakeholders to gauge the interest in a 4-day school work. If the interest supports further investigation, I would like to plan a board work session to investigate the impact of a 4-day school week according to research-based data.
If, after these steps, the concept warrants further exploration, I would be ready to take the necessary steps for the board to make an informed and appropriate decision regarding this matter.”
The Shelley school board voted last week to go to a four-day schedule starting in the next school year.