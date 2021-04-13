BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss and make a decision on the potential purchase of the Nonpareil Administration building for a total of $950,000.
In the previous council meeting, during executive session they discussed the possibility of providing Mayor Marc Carroll and City Attorney Garrett Sandow the option of going forward with the discussion with the property owner to purchase the building. Each member of the council provided input before returning to open session and making a motion to bestow those powers on Carroll and Sandow to start the offering process.
Since the meeting one week ago, the City of Blackfoot made two formal offers on the building to purchase it. The first offer was returned with a counter-offer from the seller and so was the second. Reaching a point where they thought the numbers were within reason, Carroll and Sandow called a special council meeting to provide an update as well as receive direction from the council to proceed if that was their wishes or to try a different approach.
Councilman Chris Jensen clarified an earlier statement, explaining that what happened in executive session was the discussion to provide those powers and the action was taken in open meeting so those who were attending the special meeting understood that action was not taken during an executive session, which would violate open meeting laws.
Carroll read the two options that were provided to the city regarding the purchase of the property with one being a lease-to-own option and the other a more traditional style of purchase. The lease-to-own option would cost the city $500,000 up front with two leasing years to follow. Once the terms of the lease are met, the city will be provided the option to finalize the purchase of the property for $1. The second option would require the entire $950,000 at closing presented by the city of Blackfoot to the current owner.
Councilwoman Jan Simpson asked if the funds would be coming from the general fund and whether the city had received the funds from the most recent stimulus package (ARPA). The city has received the funds but are waiting for direction as to what those dollars may be used for under the infrastructure section of the bill. Carroll noted that when he thinks of infrastructure he thinks of water and sewer lines as well as buildings for a municipality, but is not sure whether the acquisition of a new building would fall into that category. He then noted that the City of Blackfoot recently received its final reimbursement from the original CARES Act funding, which allotted over $400,000 that will be added to the general fund to cover the expenditures from the general fund to pay for first responders.
Sandow explained that when the numbers are put to paper, the difference between the lease-to-own option in comparison to purchasing the property outright is 3.5%. Councilman Bart Brown verified that Sandow said 3.5%, which he replied “Yes.”
There was one question asked in the Zoom chat, but it would go unnoticed, where a member of the community asked what the reasoning was behind the procurement of the property. The council would be called for a roll-call vote by City Clerk Suzanne McNeel where each member of the council voted in favor of going forward with the process.
Carroll and Sandow will continue to report on any new information to the council under the responsibility of providing “due diligence.”