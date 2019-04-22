Jaden Paul Burt

{span}Jaden Paul Burt{/span}

 Davis County Jail

LAYTON, Utah — A Blackfoot man was arrested Thursday in Utah after he allegedly was talking with a teenage girl on social media.

Jaden Paul Burt, 23, was arrested for enticing a minor through the internet or text message, according to KUTV in Salt Lake City.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KUTV, Burt claimed he was working at Hill Air Force Base. He allegedly engaged in an online conversation with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl between Tuesday and Thursday.

During the discussion, Burt reportedly discussed taking a shower and engaging in sexual relations with the girl. Court documents show Burt also stated that he was 17 in the chat and sent a picture of himself.

Burt allegedly told the girl he wanted to meet her and as he was driving to the planned destination, officials conducted a traffic stop and identified him as the driver.

Burt was arrested by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. He reportedly invoked his Miranda rights and refused to speak with investigators.

