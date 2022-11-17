Skyler Smith

Smith

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office

A Blackfoot man has been charged with kidnapping after he reportedly ambushed a woman at her apartment and locked her inside.

The victim told Blackfoot police officers that she was returning home at 3 a.m. Sunday when Skyler Smith, 37, grabbed her outside her apartment, took her phone and forced her inside. She said he prevented her from leaving or calling 911. 


