BLACKFOOT – A 37-year-old Blackfoot man who used methamphetamine while on probation from an earlier charge for the same crime lucked out in District Court Monday when he got a second shot at probation instead of going to prison.
Following arguments by the defense and prosecutor, Judge Darren Simpson handed Robert Allen Brown a prison sentence of three years fixed and four indeterminate, then suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for five years. The judge assessed a total of $3,155 in fines, fees and costs, against Brown, and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service. He also got 180 days in the county jail to be served at the discretion of his probation officer. The sentence is to run concurrently with his previous conviction.
Brown’s public defender Manuel Murdoch told Judge Simpson that 52 days of thinking about his wasted life and the damage he has done to himself and his family as he sat in the Bingham County Jail awaiting disposition on charges of possession of methamphetamine and probation violation had finally gotten his client to see the light. “He didn’t mean just that his life was wasted while he sat in jail, but when he was high on drugs,” Murdoch said.
He told the court the pre-sentence investigator recommends probation, and Brown has been accepted into felony drug court, which is an opportunity for him to get the help needed to make changes in his life.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin said the state also agrees on probation, but recommended a sentence of four years fixed and three indeterminate.
Before pronouncing judgment, Simpson told Brown “You’re 37 and this is your third felony conviction. What’s different this time?”
“I’m different,” Brown replied. “I want to get free of my addiction and take care of my family.”
Simpson told Brown this was his last chance. “If you don’t make good this time, you will go straight to prison.”
Brown was among 13 defendants in court for sentencing or to enter pleas to felony charges, eight of them there on methamphetamine charges.
Anthony Lewis Wilson, 21, Idaho Falls, had his sentencing for possession of methamphetamine continued to Sept. 18 to learn whether he’s been accepted in Felony Drug Court. He was continued free on bond.
Gilbert Garza, 55, Idaho Falls, was sentenced to two years fixed and three indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed Garza, an Iraq War veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, on five years’ probation and ordered him to pay a total of $1,385.50 in fees and costs
Syndyl Rain Bakke, 30, Pocatello, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a plea bargain that dismissed charges of attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 28. She was continued free on $10,000 surety bond.
Nicole E. Gunderson, 31, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in exchange for dismissal of misdemeanor DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia and the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator. Her sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 28. Gunderson asked to be released on her own recognizance, but Cousin objected, saying she is not doing well on probation. She was remanded to custody.
The persistent violator charge means if a defendant pleads guilty or is found guilty at trial, the judge or jury can add a mandatory sentence of five years to life onto whatever sentence that person gets.
Andrea Lynne Fisher, 50, Shelley, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of the prescription drugs fentanyl and hydrocodone. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Oct. 4 and jury trial for Oct. 22. She was continued free on bond.
Rickie Jay Storm, 38, Blackfoot, failed to appear to enter a plea to possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia His $5,000 surety bond was forfeited and a warrant for his arrest was issued with $50,000 bail.
Megan Ann Gallagher, 26, Pocatello failed to appear for plea arraignment on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. It was noted that she also failed to appear for the same purpose on June 10 because she is incarcerated in Bannock County. Her own recognizance release was revoked.
In other court business, Alejandro Mateo, 20, Blackfoot pleaded innocent to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and being a persistent violator. His pretrial conference was set for Oct. 14 and jury trial for Oct. 22. Mateo is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, which he claims was consensual. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Casey Allen Green, 49, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to forgery, two counts of burglary and three counts of grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property. His pretrial conference was set for Oct. 4 and jury trial for Oct. 22. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Colton Tanner Dionne, 24, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child. His pretrial conference was set for Oct. 4 and jury trial for Oct. 22. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Kody Kiggins, 32, Pocatello, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate for using another’s identity to obtain goods and/or services. His guilty plea to the charge was the result of a plea bargain that dismissed charges of burglary and forgery. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for five years. Kiggins was accused of using a fake identify in the emergency room at Bingham Memorial Hospital. He was ordered to pay $2,076 in fines, costs and fees, that included restitution of $668 to BMH and $600 to the person whose ID he used.