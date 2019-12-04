A Blackfoot man was arrested after multiple witnesses saw him pull a woman out of a truck and attack her.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to a restaurant at South 25th East on Friday evening after a witness reported seeing Voradeth Vongmany, 45, in an altercation with the woman.
When officers arrived, the victim was bleeding from her nose, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said Vongmany repeatedly punched her and pulled her hair. At least five others, including the victim’s pre-teen daughter, witnessed the attack. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to check the victim’s injuries.
Vongmany’s brother, who was also at the restaurant, told police Vongmany was inside the restaurant. Officers did not locate him. They found a locked bathroom, where they believed Vongmany was hiding.
Officers waited in the restaurant and asked the staff and owner to unlock the bathroom door. The staff was not cooperative with police, according to the affidavit. The officer wrote that a staff member attempted to shout over officers while they explaining why they wanted the bathroom unlocked.
Vongmany eventually unlocked the door and exited the bathroom. He told the officers he was angry with the victim because he believed she was in another relationship. He admitted to pulling the victim from the truck and punching her.
One of the witnesses recorded the incident and provided the video to officers. He said Vongmany fled when he threatened to call police.
Vongmany was charged with domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He also was charged with resisting or obstructing officers and disturbing the peace, both punishable with up to a year in jail. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.