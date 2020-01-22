A Blackfoot man turned himself in to law enforcement after a young girl witnessed him sexually abusing her 5-year-old sister.
Kilby Williams, 35, told Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies he had taken the victim into the living room to sexually abuse her. The victim’s sister was looking for the younger child and walked in on Williams during the abuse.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the sister took the victim to her bedroom and called their mother. The affidavit states Williams admitted to the girls’ mother he had abused the child. The mother took the child to Bingham Memorial Hospital, where she reported the abuse.
After turning himself in and admitting to molesting the victim, Williams told law enforcement he had sexually abused her several times since December, including raping the victim. The victim also indicated there had been previous incidents of sexual abuse.
Williams was charged with seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor, each punishable with up to a life sentence. His bond was set at $150,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the Bingham County Courthouse.