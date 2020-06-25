One of several movies that have been brought back to us by the Blackfoot Movie Mill, the romantic comedy “50 First Dates” is one of Adam Sandler’s better films and co-stars Drew Barrymore as his love interest.
This film is a spin-off of the old “Groundhog Day” plot, only with a better and different twist.
Barrymore plays a light and delightful role of a young woman who doesn’t remember anything that may have happened to her the previous day.
Sandler is in the role of a suitor who is trying to establish a long term relationship with Barrymore and the difficulties that exist when everything that he does in a positive manner are simply forgotten the following day.
You can easily see just how humorous this film will develop as the plot goes along.
Try as he might, with some very inventive and creative dates, Sandler just can’t seem to make any headway and has to go through the whole embarrassing scenario of having to introduce himself to the lovely Barrymore each and every day and create a situation where she will want to go out on a date with him.
For those of you who, like me, have had trouble over the years approaching a member of the opposite sex and introducing yourself and going through the torment of whether you can convince them to go on a date with you, it can be a very troubling time and Sandler shows his frustration repeatedly throughout the film and keeps us entertained.
There are some very creative dates that are created by Sandler, things that would probably guarantee a date in this day and age and it just seems to go nowhere for Sandler, mainly because all of the great ideas are lost on Barrymore, who doesn’t remember anything from the previous day.
The movie also features actors Rob Schneider and Sean Astin and they lend their humor to the movie as well.
Overall, this is a very entertaining movie that will keep you laughing and giggling throughout as you reminisce over dates gone bad and you think back on how things might have gone differently had the circumstances gone just a little bit different when you had that one chance to make an impression.
I highly recommend this movie, even if you have already seen it, if for no other reason than a trip back along memory lane and you have the chance to look at what may have been, what could have been and what has really transpired.
On a scale of 1-5, this show is probably a 4.5. It didn’t win any Academy Awards, but it could rate on a lot of people’s top 100 movie lists just for the sheer entertainment value.
“50 First Dates” is playing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill this week, beginning with a fairly full schedule of late afternoon through the evening and shows every day but Sunday.
For exact show times and seating, please check the Blackfoot Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com and remember that you can always reserve and pay for your seats online.