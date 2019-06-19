BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission approved applications on Tuesday to change the zoning of 37 parcels from single residence R-1 to the new residential ranchette R1-A category.
They also issued a conditional use permit (CUP) for a dance school next to the Ace Hardware store downtown and tabled all other items on their agenda. Last, the commission moved to investigate whether the Harborside subdivision next to the airport may be in possible violation of the plat which the city approved for it.
The meeting Tuesday night was posted as a special meeting in keeping with Idaho’s laws on public meetings because it was scheduled two weeks ago and was not one of of the commission’s regular meeting dates.
Tuesday’s agenda items were originally part of the P&Z meeting which was cancelled three weeks ago on May 28. That meeting had public attendance which overflowed council chambers at city hall due to the interest in the agenda items concerning two of the area’s charter schools. In order not to be in violation of Idaho’s open meeting law, the commission cancelled the meeting. They did this in order to book a larger meeting space so that all interested parties could attend and participate in accordance to the open meeting law.
Two agenda items — the residential ranchettes and the dance school CUP — were rescheduled for Tuesday’s meeting. All other items from the May 28 agenda were rescheduled for June 25, which will take place at 7 p.m. at the Nuart Theater next to city hall on N. Broadway.
Residential Ranchettes
After over half a year’s worth of work and public hearings, the P&Z Commission designed the new residential ranchette zoning classification and recommended its approval to the city council on February 28. The creation of the new zoning category entailed two well-attended public hearings and one P&Z work meeting in January where city taxpayers were invited and participated in an active give-and-take with the commission on the provisions for the new zone.
“This is how government is supposed to work,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s community development director, in January, “with citizens and officials working together to create what works for the city and those who live and work here.”
The city council voted to include the new zoning into the city’s codes as ordinance 2178 on March 5, which amended the section 5 of chapter 5, title 11 of the code and also added a new subsection 7(h).
The residential ranchette zoning was meant to replace the former residential-agricultural R-A category which has been phased out as part of the P&Z Commissions revamping and updating of the city’s land use provision, an effort that has been ongoing since last summer. The intent of the new zoning was to preserve the keeping of livestock on larger residential parcels within city limits.
The city allowed property owners in a select number of former R-A potions of the city, mostly in the southwest quadrant, to apply for rezoning as residential ranchettes at no cost immediately after the passage of the new zoning category.
The city received applications for 37 registered parcels to be rezoned as R1-A.
“All of these properties have had livestock on them before this,” Hibbert told the commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
Before the agenda item was opened as a piece of commission business, two commissioners, Deborah Barlow and Merv Dolan, recused themselves and left the room to avoid a conflict of interest. In addition, Commissioner Quinn Stufflebeam had to leave the meeting to deal with an urgent personal matter. This left a quorum of four commissions who voted on the R1-A rezoning requests.
Since all rezoning requests involve public notification of neighbors to give them opportunity to express their opinion to the commission, Tuesday’s meeting included a public hearing for that purpose. All of the 19 members of the public in attendance expressed their favor for the approval of the rezoning applications.
Two parties, the Elmwood Ditch Company and resident Don Wren, sent letters expressing their disapproval of the applications. Both of these letters were read into the record by Garrett Sandow, the city’s attorney.
Elmwood opposed the applications on several grounds, including the argument that allowing livestock near their ditches would damage them. Wren’s main point of protest was that the lot size of 1 acre or greater was insufficient for the livestock limits allowed.
Resident Irene Dolan rebutted at the public podium that the property owners bordering and nearby the company’s ditches were “already responsible for any damages so anything that happens to them, the owners are already fixing that, so I don’t see that as an issue. It’s already on us.”
Hibbert and Commissioner Ron Ramirez made remarks that addressed the concerns in Wren’s letter.
“The parcel size is a minimum of one acre,” Hibbert remarked. “Most of them are larger than that and already host livestock on them. This is so people can have a small number of livestock animals on their larger properties.”
“The Commission has already had months of discussion and hearings (on this zoning). The (livestock and lot size) limits have already been approved as law,” Ramirez pointed out.
Subsequent discussion on the rezoning requests involved questions by newly-appointed Commissioner Rocky Moldenhauer, who was not yet a member when the rezoning provisions were formulated and then approved. His concerns revolved around the provision that allowed for exceeding the livestock limitations on a parcel on a temporary basis to allow for seasonal grazing rotation between properties.
While Moldenhauer had his questions answered, the discussion provided a brief interlude of brevity. Moldenhauer made the observation that not everyone moved their livestock for the winter. Commission chair Marilyn Jefferis retorted, “No, they are usually moving them into their freezers.”
The quorum of four commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the rezoning requests for all 37 parcels. When the vote was concluded and the findings read into the record, rezoning applicant Charlie Kotter remarked, “This is a great story — that the city listened (to us). This is really good for the city.”
The rezoned parcels
The following is the list of the parcels rezoned to R1-A along with the names of their owners and the owners’ mailing addresses.
RP Number Owner Address
RP1284103 -04 ANTHONEY NAWROCKI SATOMI 1175 Riverton Road
RP1272600 JOYCE C ORTON 386 WILSON AVE
RP1275500 VEA T JAMES TRUST 1141 W CENTER
RP1275602 CHRISTOPHER V & BRITTANY ANDERSON 1190 W CENTER ST
RP1283105 SHELLEY PARKS 780 MCADOO 780 MCADOO
RP1283104 ROBERT SCOTr & CINDY R REESE 744 MCADOO
RP1388200 PEDRO & ROSA ELVIRA PELAYO 755 RIVERTON RD/T35 R35E SEC, 04 YONNIE LOT #55
RP1279200 HIGLEY FAMILY TRUST, ALFRED R HIGLEY 599 MCADOO
RP1277000 DANIEL BAPPLE & JENNIFER REGGUINTI 842 W CENTER
RP1283600 RODNEY DEE & KRISANN HUGHES 910 MCADOO
RP1283300 MAX E & NANCY J CHRISTENSEN 850 MCADOO
RP1283800 JERRY D & ANN E HOBBS 944 MCADOO
RP1283005 SHARON JEANNETTE BUTTERFIELD 560 NW MTN LAUREL CIR
RP1281000 JOHN L & KIMBERLY A GREGAN 495 LANSING STREET
RP1299902 WESTON G & JULIE H POTTER 1675 RIVERTON RD
RP1300500 DAVID F & DEBORAH R BARLOW 1654 W CENTER
RP1282800 CHARLES P LUNCEFORD 1292 W CENTER
RP1281600 JAMES D STEPHENS 1411 W CENTER ST
RP1281100 MICHAEL & ESMERALDA OBORN 445 LANSING
RP1299905 DONNA R HAWKER, LARRY D HAWKER 1655 RIVERTON RD
RP1300701 RUSSELL JR & YVONNE FIELDS 1596 W CENTER
RP1301801 LARRY D & CATHY B HAWKER 1695 RIVERTON RD
RP1282501 LARRY & JANAE SMITH 635 LANSING ST
RP1281501 LOIS & BRUCE FAMILY TRUST, 1353 WEST CENTER
RP1245803 MERV & IRENE DOLAN 290 GIFFORD STREET & T3S R35E SEC 02 T-18297
RP1399200 CHARLIE & LEAH KOTTER 630 RICH LANE
RP1302100 MAX & LINDA COLLARD 1622 RIVERTON ROAD
RP1302100 MARK 7 KENDA EMPEY 830 RIVERTON ROAD
RP1284300 JAMES HERNDON 1055 RIVERTON ROAD
RP1284402 CRAIG & DIANE REESE 1035 RIVERTON ROAD
RP1284401 RONALD & KAREN REESE 1653 CHRISTENSEN DRIVE
RP1317210 ROSHELLE OLSON 655 HARBOR DRIVE
RP1126200- REILLY JENSEN FULLMER LANE
RP1933100 REILLY JENSEN FULMER LANE
RP1284700 ROBERTO DAVALOS 855 RIVERTON ROAD
RP1284502 ROBERTO DAVALOS 876 RIVERTON ROAD
RP0355702 JAMES PATRICK 2005 HEPWORTH LANE
Downtown Dance
P&Z held a public hearing on the CUP application by Amy Mow of Downtown Dance for the dance studio proposed for the space next to the Ace Hardware store downtown between Bridge and Judicial Streets, with the street address of 51 S. Spruce Street.
The Commission had previously expressed concerns over the amount of available parking in the building’s parking lot and about safe traffic flow for parents picking up children in a lot shared by the hardware store and the Mudslingers coffee kiosk. Mow and her husband Michael both responded to P&Z’s concerns and provided maps showing the proposed traffic flow and new parking spaces.
The public hearing portion for the agenda item did not garner any comments for or against the CUP. With the Mows having answered all of P&Z’s concerns, the commissioners voted to approve the CUP for the dance school’s new space next to Ace Hardware.
All other business
All other agenda items were tabled until the July work meeting. These items included the remanding of the proposed large commercial building code back to P&Z for more work as well as the proposed new Downtown business district, general business district, highway business district and neighborhood business district zones. The tabling will allow Hibbert time to finish his report on the concerns of the city council on the remanded building code and the specifics of the new proposed business districts.
“I really want to do it (the report to P&Z) right rather than having to piecemeal it together in a hurry,” Hibbert told the commissioners.
At the end of the meeting, Ramirez observed that the Harborside subdivision on East Airport Road (“the Bypass”) appeared to him to no longer be following the plat which the city had approved, which allowed narrower streets in exchange for street parking restrictions and provision for additional parking areas. He asked the city’s attorney how to proceed regarding his concerns over a possible violation of the approved plat.
After a brief discussion between Hibbert, Sandow, and the commissioners, P&Z moved to have Hibbert and Sandow investigate whether a violation has occurred before taking further action.