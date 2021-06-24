BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of adding two new subdivisions to the area, including an extension of Cooper Cove which is being developed by Jeff Steadman and a townhome subdivision being developed by Russell Robison.
The commission started with the consent agenda, where they affirmed the findings and facts from their decision from last month’s meeting. Those findings involved the approval of a zone change for property on Lansing Street that would allow CMH Homes (Clayton Homes) to create a modular built community that involves an attached garage. Once they affirmed the consent agenda, they invited Steadman to the podium to provide information about the extension of Cooper Cove.
Steadman explained that he wants to continue to grow the subdivision and recognizes that there are some concerns about connecting the two roads together because of the grade, but does feel the extension is necessary due to the current housing situation in the area.
Steadman will be the developer on the project. Following a public hearing that had little to no public comment, the commission start its discussion. With little to discuss because Steadman addressed it in his initial proposal, the commission moved to a vote quickly, recommending the approval of the subdivision to the city council.
Next was a tabled item from the past meeting where they requested more information from the applicant as well as needing the application completed. The commission asked Robison to contact Blackfoot Fire Department Fire Chief Kevin Gray to address their concerns about emergency response based on the plat that was provided to them. They had concerns that the housing and the alley would not allow for the passing of fire trucks because of lack of space. Robison explained that Gray had no issues with the project and he noted that there should be no issues with emergency response.
Robison also addressed the parking concerns that the commission had expressed in the previous meeting. Knowing that the average household has no less than two cars, they wanted some ideas as to how they would handle parking for the townhomes. He showed how they will have off-street parking for each of the townhomes and will each have their own garage spaces as well.
Despite concerns from the previous meeting, the commission expressed gratitude for Robison for the quick turnaround on the requests and voted in favor of his application. Robison’s application will now go in front of the Blackfoot City Council with recommendation from the P&Z to approve his proposal.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning commission is returning to its pre-pandemic policies going forward. All public input will need to be provided via written letter by the Friday before the meeting or in person in the council chambers. The meetings will continue to be streamed via Zoom for people who wish to watch the meeting, but they will no longer be allowed to participate in the meeting starting in July.