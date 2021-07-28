BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday evening with plans of having two large public hearings that were expected to bring a large amount of public input. The two items expected to bring the most public input were regarding the subdivision on Lansing Street by CMH Homes and the requested annexation by county properties to be added to the city limits.
Commission Chairman Ron Ramirez announced that items 6a and 6d were canceled from the agenda at the last minute and may be on the August agenda, pending filings and republishing of legal notices. The annexation request by the property owners would extend the city limits of Blackfoot to the western side of the Snake River and would add locations that are currently in the area of impact into the city of Blackfoot, as is desired when looking into annexing.
Ramirez moved the meeting on to the second item on the agenda, the updating of the plat for Harborside. Chris Street from Harper-Leavitt Engineering (HLE) explained why they are requesting an updated plat. The current dimensions of the lots require some adjustment to the plat to maintain the greenspace required to meet city code and with the adjustments to lots three, five through 10, will allow the amount of adjustment needed to maintain the rest of the lot lines. The greenspace is not being removed but rather resituated to better accommodate the residents of the development. Commissioners asked questions about parking and whether it would be paved and if they would have community parking for guests. The developer, Neil Anderson, noted that it would be paved and the community parking would be paved as well. The commission voted to approve the replat following their questions.
The final item to be covered by the Planning and Zoning Commission was a variance request from Jim and Julie Percy. The reason for the variance request is to build a taller-than-allowed privacy fence on their property as it sits adjacent to the Blackfoot School District property where the new ball fields and elementary school are going to be built.
Jim Percy addressed the commission on behalf of his family, noting that their property sits on a hill because it was lifted to be out of the flood zone of the Blackfoot River and because of this, a six-foot-tall privacy fence does not provide much privacy or security to their property, in his opinion. He originally planned on requesting a variance for an eight-foot-tall fence but his contractor informed him that a seven-foot tall fence would provide the level of privacy and security he is after. The Percy property is near the location that was the original bus route for the soon-to-be-built elementary school, but was deemed to be too tight of a road to fit the buses and the district wanted to prevent too much additional traffic added to the residential area.
Percy noted that he does not want any baseballs or softballs coming over his fence and taking out a window and feels that the variance should be approved. The commissioners went through the details of the city code that would allow them to grant the variance and found that under the circumstances, the Percy family should be given the variance because they meet all of the criteria on multiple levels. The commission voted unanimously to provide the variance request to the Percys. Jim also noted that on the August agenda, he should be on there for an additional structure being built on their property, but did not divulge any details past that.
The commission quickly adjourned following the last item on the agenda and will meet next on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers. The meeting will be streamed over Zoom, but anyone wishing to testify needs to attend in person.