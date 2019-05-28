BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning Commission cancelled its meeting Tuesday night on the advice of city attorney Garrett Sandow due to the number of people who showed up.
The city’s council chambers were standing-room only with an estimated 100 people inside the room, with at least 100 more standing outside the chamber’s doors in the hallway and attached lobby.
There were nine public hearing or action items on the agenda for the meeting. A rezoning request and a conditional use permit (CUP) for a dance school on Spruce Street were items scheduled for public hearing. Five new zoning initiatives such as the proposed downtown business district were also on the agenda as action items. The matter that brought most of the attendees was the conditional use permit action item for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center and Bingham Academy.
Charter school conditional use permits
At the P&Z work meeting on May 14, the commission invited the business owners from Riverside Plaza and the administrators of the charter schools to explore why the requested paperwork on the transition plan and the missing Bingham Academy CUP were still not submitted, and to see if conditions between the schools and business had improved during the 2018-19 school year as promised. At least one business owner testified in opposition to the continued presence of Bingham Academy and the BCCLC middle school as tenants at the Riverside Plaza on Parkway Drive.
The BCCLC CUP which was granted for 10 months in July 2018 is now up for renewal, but it was also contingent on the submittal of a transition plan for moving BCCLC and Bingham Academy to their proposed new home on the property they purchased on East Airport Road. The plan was to cover both schools since they planned to move to a shared facility even though the BCCLC and Bingham Academy are separate entities. The two organizations have completely separate school boards even though they have shared some facilities and staff in Riverside Plaza as cost-saving measures.
The P&Z commission did not take action at the May 14 meeting on the charter school CUPs. The issue regarding the two charter schools was on the announced agenda for the May 28 meeting.
The BCCLC submitted their CUP applications on Friday, May 24, one for the middle school at Riverside Plaza and one for the elementary school at Hunters Loop. Bingham Academy did not submit any applications for a conditional use permit for their facility at the Riverside Shopping Center. According to Kurt Hibbert, the P&Z administator for Blackfoot, Bingham Academy has never had their own conditional use permit.
The May 28 non-meeting
The overflow attendance at Tuesday’s meeting was due to people concerned with the outcome of the CUP action item for the charter schools. Because at least half of the people there for the meeting were stranded in the hallway where they could not hear or see the proceedings, Sandow advised that the meeting be cancelled for now and rescheduled to give the commission the ability to find a venue where everyone concerned could attend. To hold the meeting with at least half of the people present unable to attend would be in violation of Idaho’s open meeting law.
After a brief discussion as to whether part of the agenda could still be dealt with Tuesday evening, the P&Z commission moved to reschedule all of the agenda items. The CUP application for the proposed downtown dance school on Spruce Street was rescheduled for the June 11 work meeting. All other items on the agenda, including the charter school CUPs, were moved to June 25.
Charter school/P&Z timeline
The following is a timeline of various P&Z actions impacting the BCCLC and Bingham Academy. Most of the information on this list was obtained through a public records request submitted to the City of Blackfoot administration.
· The BCCLC received a certificate of occupancy and a CUP for the Hunters Loop facility sometime prior to April 2010.
· On April 27, 2010, the BCCLC asked to add two portable classrooms at the Hunters Loop location. P&Z granted a CUP for a period not to exceed five years.
· On July 26, 2011, the BCCLC asked for a special use permit to add an additional unit at the Hunters Loop facility. The BCCLC director, Fred Ball, brought a photo of the facility which showed that three portable units were already in place though only two had been approved. Ball stated at the time that BCCLC was planning to build a new school but they wanted to wait one or two more years before doing so. The findings of the commission stated that the proposed use was for a period not to exceed four years.
· On June 14, 2016, the P&Z adminiatrator for Blackfoot at that time informed the BCCLC that their CUP was up for renewal. Blackfoot city code 11-6A states that a CUP is normally issued for a term not to exceed 18 months and may be granted a one year extention for a maximum of three times. The city does not normally track the expiration dates of CUPs and expects the applicants to request extensions as necessary. The BCCLC had not done so which is why the P&Z director at the time informed the BCCLC that their CUP term was expiring.
· On July 6, 2016, the BCCLC obtained a CUP for a childcare center at the Hunters Loop facility.
· On May 22, 2018, the P&Z Commission conditionally approved a CUP for the childcare facility at Hunters Loop.
· On July 6, 2018, the city informed the BCCLC that the CUPs for Hunters Loop and the middle school facility at the Riverside Shopping Plaza were up for renewal or extension. The BCCLC sent in the appropriate paperwork for new CUP applications but that these did not cover the Bingham Academy facility, also in the Riverside Shopping Plaza. Bingham Academy did not apply for their own CUP.
· On July 24, 2018, P&Z held a public hearing on the CUP application for BCCLC. Several but not all business owners and staff also in the Riverside Plaza testified that they believed the charter schools created problems for their customers and hurt their businesses. In the finding by the P&Z Commission made at the meeting, the schools admitted that their location was not compatible with other businesses. They promised to take actions to mitigate student interferences with their business neighbors. The commission renewed the CUP for 10 months. The commission also asked for a transition plan for moving the BCCLC and Bingham Academy to the promised new building, and gave the schools 20 days to submit such a plan — a condition that the school agreed to. The CUP that was granted was contingent on the submission of a transition plan
· On August 2, 2018, Ball and Mark Fisk, the lead teacher at Bingham Academy, met with Kurt Hibbert and Mayor Marc Carroll to discuss the transition plan and other issues. The city had performed a comprehensive review of the paperwork for the two charter schools. As a result, Ball and Fisk were informed at the time that Bingham Academy had no CUP and needed to apply for one. Ball and Fisk informed the city that an architect and construction firm were contracted for building the new school.
· On August 22, 2018, the schools submitted a one-page construction plan and schedule 10 days late.
· On August 29, 2018, the P&Z Commission reviewed the submitted plan and determined that they did not fulfill all the requirements of what was needed for a transition plan to move out of the plaza and into a new school building. BCCLC and Bingham Academy were both part of the transition plan since the two schools intended to share a new school building and they had already acquired a large enough lot for a new school facility on East Airport Road.
At the August 29 meeting last year, the P&Z Commission decided to let the two schools operate their facilities at the Riverside Plaza for the 2018-19 school year since school had already started. They determined that closing the schools would disrupt the students and teachers, but would not increase any of the health and safety issues for the BCCLC middle school and Bingham Academy, especially if the staffs at the two schools followed through on ameliorating alleged and potential problems.
The intent of the P&Z Commission at the May 28 meeting would have been to consider the status of the BCCLC CUP: whether to continue it, ask for an entirely new CUP application, deny the CUP and also discuss the lack of a CUP at Bingham Academy. These are the issues which will now be rescheduled for June 25. The city will announce a venue for the meeting as soon as they find one that can accommodate more than 100 attendees.