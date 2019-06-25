BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission, infamous for their long meetings, broke its own record with a meeting that lasted almost four hours Tuesday night to discuss conditional use permits for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center's facilities on Hunters Loop and the Riverside Plaza.
After two routine requests for zoning changes which will be covered in a future article, three commissioners -- Joanne Thomas, Deborah Barlow and Marilyn Jefferis -- recused themselves for the rest of the meeting to avoid a conflict of interest.
A quorum of the four remaining commissioners then managed the rest of the meeting which comprised public hearings on the two conditional use applications for the charter schools.
Commissioner Ronald Ramirez took over as acting chair. Ramirez,along with commissioners Quinn Stufflebeam, Merv Dolan and Rocky Moldenhauer listened to over three hours of public testimony, mostly in favor of approving the conditional use permits for the charter schools' facilities. Only one person testified against the permits.
At the end of the meeting, the quorum of four voted to approve the conditional use permits contingent on the submission of the transition plan for construction of the charter school's proposed new building over a projected four year period. the submission deadline is no later than July 16, one week before the July 23 P&Z meeting where the commission will review it for approval.
A detailed article on the June 25 P&Z meeting will appear in Thursday's Bingham County Chronicle.