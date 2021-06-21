BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday evening in the Blackfoot City Council Chambers at 7 p.m. and the meeting will be viewable live on Zoom.
The commission opted to not have a meeting two weeks ago because of lack of agenda items to cover, leaving them with a full agenda to cover on June 22.
After the introduction and consent agenda, the commission will start on new business. The first item for them to cover is a request for the second stage of the Copper Cover Subdivision by Jeff and Julie Steadman. The request would add on to the current Copper Cove subdivision, and has only one major concern in front of it — the grade on the road connecting the two locations.
Chairman Ron Ramirez presented the information to the commission via explanation points that he has provided each meeting. The email explains the information as well as the different options the commission has when it comes time to vote. The noted concern about the grade of the road for joining the two subdivisions are a point that will need to be clarified during the meeting so any vote for or against can be made with the most available information to date. The potential addition of a subdivision to the area would add to the housing for the current housing crisis in the area.
The next item that will need to be addressed was from the last meeting. The commission voted to table the application from Russell Robison for a subdivision application because it was not completed properly. Ramirez made the commissioners aware that Robison has filled the application correctly, and they will have the opportunity to take the item off the table and hold the public meeting needed to make a decision on the request.
Robison is looking to build townhomes on Court Street and the members of the commission wanted information from Robison indicating that the fire department was on board with the alleyway that will be provided for access to the properties in case of a fire or emergency situation. Robison has also provided his plans for the Homeowner’s Association, visitor parking, and other major concerns that were presented in the past meeting.
The commission will first have to move to take the item off the table before entering discussion on the newly completed application. From there they will decide whether to recommend the item to the city council for final approval. Robison’s townhome plan fits the comprehensive plan for the area and will add housing to the area.