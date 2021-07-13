BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday night for their monthly work meeting. With a small agenda, the meeting covered the Comprehensive Plan’s survey data as well as the commercial zoning project.
The Comprehensive Plan survey provided the commissioners with some information regarding the direction of the growth of the city as well as the plans for possible zoning. The commission recently utilized the fourth-grade classes of elementary schools in the area to get an idea of what they felt would be good or bad for Blackfoot. The results from the art competition provided the P&Z information of what the future generation of Blackfoot feels to be important to the area.
Chairman Ron Ramirez noted in his informational helps that he produces, “This is a very important document because City Code, zoning, and future land use decisions, all must be based on policies outlined in the comprehensive plan. If the Comprehensive Plan does not support our decisions, then those decisions can be overturned by the courts.”
He furthered his point by noting that the Comprehensive Plan has some deficiencies that need to be addressed by the commission in order to make it a better living document. Some of these deficiencies include the land use policies.
Because of this deficiency, P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert provided each member of the commission a book about land uses. Ramirez noted that they have had the time to read through the book in order to aid them in their planning stages.
Ramirez also noted that it is important to have public input on the Comprehensive Plan because it allows people to see the future of the town rather than an appointed group making the decisions and recommendations. He noted that they did not get the amount of feedback from the adults who voted on the art contest’s winners they had hoped, and have since looked at how other areas were more successful.
He added that Sugar City’s planner used his ability with technology to establish an online survey that provided the commission with results from the people after they completed the survey. Dave Thompson, the aforementioned planner of Sugar City, was invited to participate in the meeting and demonstrate how he created the survey. The goal is to create a survey for the Blackfoot area to incorporate more public input.
Adding to the work meeting was the commercial zoning project. The residential zoning project just passed the city council and added better descriptions to the naming as well as prescribed plans for residential growth. The goal was to provide better information to developers and property owners so that when actions such as rezoning or development is applied for, the results may reflect not only what city code allows, but also provides the applicants the proper avenues to achieve what they set out to accomplish.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet next on July 27 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers. Anyone wishing to speak to the commission will need to attend in person, but those who wish to view the meeting will be able to do so via Zoom. The Zoom link is posted on the agenda and can be obtained through the City of Blackfoot website.