BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the future nomenclature and positioning of the commercial zones at their meeting Tuesday evening.
The discussion, as part of a complete zoning code amendment process that the commission began in the second half of 2020, connects with their efforts to create more descriptive zoning so developers and businesses have an easier process from start to finish. The amended zoning code will also correlate better to the revamping of the city’s comprehensive plan which they are in the process of working through as well.
Following a tabled zoning code amendment proposal to the city council just over a week ago, the commission continued to tackle the second half of the zoning codes with hopes of being able to learn from the suggestions provided by the council members in relation to the residential zones. Chairperson Ron Ramirez provided an update to the commission, explaining that members of the council felt that there were still revisions that needed to be made to reflect the city code rather than doubling up on the regulations and creating redundancy in the process. They will be revisiting the item on June 1, with plans of making any changes they deem necessary prior to approval.
The discussion between the commissioners would lead to breakthroughs in the process including identifying certain areas that need more attention than others as well as defining the desired types of commercial entities in certain parts of the city. Some of the more notable takeaways from the meeting involved the recognition of wanting to prevent any heavy industrial near residential for safety and people’s preference. Other areas that were highly discussed included the Highway Business District, the PRO zone, and the Historical Business District. These three areas have specific types of business that the city would like to see attracted — not only because of the type of industry they will cultivate but also because of the location in town.
The Highway Business District falls north of Rich Lane and would include the location of the old Sugar Factory. The hope is to attract some industrial business to the area that could be accommodated by the space as well as providing new employment opportunities. The PRO zones are specialized project zones that have a large number of uses, and have the ability to conform to its surrounding entities. The Historical Downtown area tends to bring shops and boutiques into it with a walkable classic downtown feel. Although these are not the only commercial zones to see potential amending, they are some of the more specialized ones that will require effort to create an inclusive, yet realistic, feeling in the verbiage as well as not be too narrow and shying potential business away.
Members of the commission felt they made good headway on this process during their meeting and will continue to make adjustments to the details up to and including the day that it will be either accepted or denied by the city council. According to Ramirez during the meeting, the goal is to have commercial zoning for any type of business in Blackfoot, but be reasonable to the surrounding neighbors; in essence, create a win-win scenario for all parties involved.