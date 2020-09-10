BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission held their work meeting Tuesday evening with a few large topics to work through — potential sign ordinance changes and rewording the current zones to make them more descriptive for the citizens of the city.
Both topics have been brought before the commission on different occasions with hopes of seeing some movement on the subjects.
Starting with a taller sign that was requested near McDonald’s, the request for reviewing the signing near the interstate corridor came after a variance request was made to allow McDonald’s to move their sign from one place to another so they could remodel the building and install a two-lane drive through.
The request for a variance was denied so representative for McDonald’s requested they create a special district for signage near the interstate so local businesses in the area can draw traffic from the freeway and into town. Some deliberation took place between the commissioners and the representative before they decided to visit the subject in a more serious capacity.
The original plan was to instate a radius of roughly 1,800 feet from the interstate interchange off Bergener Boulevard, but they felt it would not depict the message that they were trying to produce. Instead, they decided to extend some parts of the new sign district, allowing more businesses to utilize taller signs to draw business from the interstate and highway districts.
Certain rules will still apply including the requirement for a two-legged base rather than the classic single pillar as well as a desire for the signs to be self-lit — meaning they would not have external lights shining on them to illuminate the surface.
Concerns about the forms of illumination practices were a point of discussion as members of the commission made it clear they did not want additional light pollution in the night sky. They agreed that internal lighting would be more desirable for the signs so people in the area can still see the stars in the night sky.
The commission heard testimony from the owner of Lytle Signs who explained that the structural integrity of the signs, even the single-based signs, are over-engineered and are supposed to be able to withstand over 200 mph wind speeds.
The explanation provided some information for the commission to take into consideration as they prepare the subject for public hearing in the next meeting Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers.
The commissioners wanted to make note that despite the commission’s ruling on the new sign ordinance, there are still certain things that are out of their control — more specifically, the height of the signs as they get closer to the airport. Signs that are closer to the airport will require documentation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stating that the sign is not considered an obstruction based on their engineering studies, and if the FAA decides a sign cannot be put in a specific location regardless if it is inside the areas allowed to have the taller signs, the city will not approve the sign.
The reason for making that clear in their work meeting was noted by Commissioner Debbie Barlow after asking P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert a question regarding the airport and the stretch of the suggested area that would be allowed these signs assuming it passes. Hibbert explained that the city cannot approve a sign in the object-free zone or obstruction-free zone of McCarley Field Airport, even if they felt it would be acceptable.
The proposed sign changes would allow businesses in parts of Blackfoot to install signs that currently are not legal in Blackfoot, and would put the city on the map for allowing the tallest visual signs in the state. The goal is to provide businesses in Blackfoot the opportunity to collect business from the interstate that may otherwise travel to Idaho Falls or Pocatello for similar services that local businesses provide.