BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission received training reminders leading into their next meeting from Chairperson Ron Ramirez.
Along with hif informational helps, Ramirez sent reminders that when the commission holds meetings and hearings that their role is to stay non-biased and neither agree nor disagree with anyone providing testimony.
Ramirez also reminded the board that they need to report any ex parte communication they have regarding any pending agenda item. An ex parte communication does not have to be influencing but does directly address an item or multiple items on a pending agenda and could potentially result in causing bias whether intentional or not.
The final bit of information that Ramirez wanted to share with the commission was the proper procedures during a public hearing. He wanted to highlight that the commissioners are allowed to ask questions of those providing testimony if they first address the chair and ask to inquire for clarification on the speaker’s testimony. He furthered this point by explaining that they are not to show any form of approval or disproval of the speaker’s opinion.
The commission’s responsibility is to make a recommendation to the Blackfoot City Council regarding the topic based on whether the application follows the city’s code. Assuming that the application follows the city code, the commission should make a recommendation to city council for approval. The reasoning behind this is because the Planning and Zoning Commission is considered quasi legislative, meaning they are not voted into office, leaving the voted council members to make a decision based on the recommendation of the commission as well as their opinion as a voted representative for the people of Blackfoot.
AGENDA ITEMS
The first item on the agenda that the commission will hear will be regarding property located at 955 Lansing Street. The address was recently changed from RA (Residential Agriculture) to R-1 (Residential). The land is owned by CMH Homes Inc., and was stated that they would want to create a subdivision in the area.
The agenda item is to do just that — CMH Homes Inc. will be submitting a plat for a single-home subdivision. The single-home subdivision is legal under city code and could include their pro-mode homes which are primarily made as modular homes and installed on-site with an attached garage. The plat will indicate their plans.
The second item on the agenda will be a request for replatting the area around the Harborside Subdivision. Previously, it was planned that the property between each of the homes would be managed by the Homeowners Association and would qualify as part of the required greenspace, but following discussions, they will be granting that property back to the homeowners and will establish greenspace in a different location in the development. Harborside was added as a planned unit development (PUD) and will remain under the same guidelines of the original PUD.
The next item is a variance request by Jim and Julie Percy for a seven-foot-tall fence, which is one foot higher than allowed under city code. The Percy family also will be on the August agenda about the city code regarding building height requirements.
The final item on the agenda includes multiple requests for annexation by property owners or through the property owners’ representatives. The requested area is west of the Snake River adjacent to the city and will extend the city limits to the other side of the river.
In the informational helps, it is noted that any testimony regarding this annexation as part of the City of Blackfoot growth plan or if any other annexations are planned will not be accepted because it is out of the purview of the topic. Since the annexation was requested, any questions about growth plans do not fall within the agenda item and prohibits the commission from discussing such points. The commission will hear testimony in the hearing and then make a decision whether to recommend approval or denial to the city council.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission serves as a recommending board for the city council and will meet on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.