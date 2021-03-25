BLACKFOOT – Members of the community were at the ready on Tuesday to show their opposition for the previously approved Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the developers wanting to build townhouses between Cromwell Lane and Lawrence Lane.
The first iteration of the request received some opposition, but was passed with strict conditions including a water feasibility study, traffic research, and upgrades to traffic infrastructure. The conditions were set forth by the commission in 2020.
Collin Hunter requested a zone change from R1 Light Residential to R3 High Density Residential which the neighbors in the surrounding area strongly opposed.
One by one, members of the surrounding neighborhoods expressed concern about the safety of their children, the amount of traffic that will be traveling through their quiet area, concerns about property values dropping because of the high density, and the inability to be able to put a tall enough fence up to feel some sense of privacy. The primary focus of the citizens focused around safety for their children and the infrastructure being able to handle the newly developed townhomes in the area.
After hearing testimony from those attending the meeting via Zoom, P&Z Chairperson Ron Ramirez allowed Hunter to rebut the statements made in opposition to provide members of the commission his position and response on each of the points made by the community members.
He started by saying these types of developments have been added in the surrounding areas and have been well-received, alluding to the fact that even before starting construction on the locations that he has already sold some of the units at prices north of $200,000. He said they intend to bury the canal that travels along Cromwell Lane to ensure the safety of those who live there as well as their children and that they provide more parking than is required by city ordinance.
Hunter’s rebuttal to the lack of infrastructure was two-fold, explaining that he has full intentions of upholding his end of the agreement and that he has been in meetings with the city’s public works department on multiple occasions. The road and sidewalk project that is tied to the construction require Hunter to pave the section of road in front of his development as well as installing curb, sidewalk, and gutter to meet the city code on development.
Other areas that have been left untested following the complaints of the neighboring residents include the need for more water pressure in their part of town, claiming that there simply is not enough water pressure during high demand hours and P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert said bluntly, “If the water system cannot handle it, it cannot be built,” referencing the requirements of the development agreement.
The city will need to conduct a pressure test in the area and may have some of the information necessary to complete the study from the previous system study held by Keller Associates in 2020. They presented areas of concern in the city including different water lines that are smaller than ideal which would not provide enough water to sustain a hydrant for a long period when needed to extinguish a fire. A similar study may indicate that the system in the area will provide ample water to the neighborhood or that additional infrastructure upgrades be necessary to provide the amount of water in a strong enough pressure to the area.
After Hunter’s rebuttal, the commission went into discussion on the subject asking for clarification on items before making a decision. Comment was made that Blackfoot is growing and those speaking in opposition need to “get over it,” by Commissioner Marilyn Jefferis after she explained that without new development, Blackfoot cannot grow, and without growth, people that live inside Blackfoot will see tax hikes over and over because of lack of others to help lessen the blow.
When it came time to vote, all but Commissioner Merv Dolan voted in favor of the zone change, with Dolan voting against the change. The commission will now recommend to the Blackfoot City Council to approve the rezone.