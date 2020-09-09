BLACKFOOT – Out with the old and in with the new will be the actions of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission as they wade through the names of each of the zones in their current state and look to provide a more descriptive phrasing and nomenclature for each in the near future.
During their normally scheduled work meeting on Tuesday, the P&Z covered a handful of the zones that have been up for discussion in the last few months, including the coveted R1-R rural ranchette zone and the higher density zoning of the R2 and R3 zones. These specific zones have been in the limelight with the potential additions of Planned Unit Developments (PUD) for these specific zone types and have drawn a lot of attention to their meetings.
The first zone to see major effects was the R1-R zone that was originally created to provide property owners the option to preserve animal rights without requiring them to own them all the time. In the RA-residential agriculture zone that was on the books, those who did not have animals on the property for a period of time that was longer than six months, risked losing those rights all together.
Because of those issues, the commission went to the drawing board and invited people from different parts of the city that would be personally invested in having these rights to meet with them in open meeting to discuss what would be needed in the literature to ensure they would feel that the commission provided them with the proper options to secure their rights to have livestock on their property.
The first limitation was that of the amount of land that had to be present on the lot to ensure they would be able to fulfill the needs of the animals without causing undue stress on the land, the neighbors, or the livestock. Numbers were agreed upon as well as the size of the lot with a minimum size being a one-acre lot. Inadvertently, limiting the size of the lots to one acre also caused those land owners to forfeit their division rights, according to P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert.
Being that it was a work meeting, there were limited members of the community in attendance, but the commission asked Scott Reese if he would like to talk on this subject matter. They were requesting his input because he was one of the original people who supported the R1-R zone, and felt that as someone who utilizes the animal rights, he may have an opinion that would aid them in their discussion.
Reese explained that not being able to divide the land did not provide any issues for him because the landowner can always go through the rezoning process and then subdivide if they so choose. He referenced this option as being available to those who wish to buy land that is currently zoned R1-R and wanting to develop it more in line with R1 or R2 zoning.
However, these names too are up for change. R1, R2, and R3 do not describe what the intended use for the land is in the commission’s eyes as well as Hibbert’s opinion; instead, they want to change the names to be more descriptive, such as LDR for low density residential, or HDR for high density residential zones.
These newer, more descriptive names were brought into light after multiple questions about what each of the zones’ names mean to the landowner and how one goes about changing the density on a parcel of land. Although not all of the names were reviewed during their work meeting, the members of the commission have a complete packet with all of the suggested changes and will be able to work through them at their leisure and address them in the coming meetings. The new names will go through the public hearing process and will then need to be affirmed by the city council.