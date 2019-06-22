BLACKFOOT — The next Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Nuart Theater on N. Broadway, next to City Hall.
P&Z has booked the Nuart on the expectation that attendance will be greater than the 84 seats currently available in council chambers, the largest meeting space at City Hall.
The meeting agenda has only two items: the two conditional use permits (CUPs) for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center’s facilities on Hunters Loop and at the Riverside Plaza. These two CUPs were originally on the agenda for the May 28 P&Z meeting.
May 28 meeting
The May meeting was cancelled immediately after it convened on the advice of Garret Sandow, the city’s attorney. This was due to the number of people who showed up. Over 200 members of the public attempted to attend due to their interest in the BCCLC CUPs.
The overflow of attendees filled council chambers and overflowed into the hallway and city hall lobby area. The estimated 100 citizens in the hall and lobby were unable to either see or hear the business of the meeting. As a result, Sandow advised that the meeting be immediately adjourned and rescheduled for a larger venue in order not to be in violation of Idaho’s open meeting law.
Two of the items from the May 28 agenda, residential ranchette zoning requests and a dance school CUP, were rescheduled for the P&Z meeting that took place last Tuesday. The BCCLC CUPs were placed on the agenda for the June 25 meeting at the Nuart. All other May 28 agenda items have been moved to meetings in July.
The June 25 meeting at the Nuart will open the floor for public comment.
Tempest in a teapot
P&Z granted BCCLC a CUP for only 10 months last summer, and requested the CUP renewal application be considered in May of this year. This was the result of concerns and complaints last summer by the Riverside Plaza business neighbors of both BCCLC and Bingham Academy over parking problems and student behavior. At P&Z’s May 14 meeting (see https://www.cityofblackfoot.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Minutes/_05142019-149), Riverside Plaza businesses once again brought parking and student behavior complaints to the P&Z Commission.
The commissioners also discussed with the BCCLC representatives present their concerns over the current CUP applications and the non-compliant school transition plan submitted last summer. They requested that the paperwork deficiencies be remedied in time for the May 28 meeting which was then cancelled.
If the P&Z Commission decided not to renew one or both of the CUPs, the school would be without one or both of its campuses for the upcoming school year, leaving several hundred students potentially without a school to go to come autumn. The overflow attendance at the May 28 meeting was mostly made up of the staff, friends, and families of the BCCLC concerned over the fate of their school buildings.
BCCLC progress
Over the last month, the BCCLC has submitted complete CUP applications for the elementary school on Hunters Loop and the middle school in Riverside Plaza. They have also submitted a new draft school transition plan.
A major hurdle in completing the requested plan was the lack of progress by their previous contractor, who is no longer working for them. The BCCLC has hired a new project management firm for transitioning to a new school building, run by Zac Fillmore.
Fillmore has the advantage of being local to Blackfoot. His firm’s most recent project in the area has been the Nuart Theater. The P&Z meeting at the Nuart will be the first event to take place in the newly-expanded theater, in advance of its official reopening during the Celebrate Blackfoot festival next weekend.
“I’ve been following up with Debbie Steele (chief administrator at BCCLC) and their new project manager, Zac Fillmore, regarding the transition plan,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s development director, on the phone on Thursday evening. “The transition plan still needs some more work to meet the Commission’s requirements, but BCCLC is working hard and making good progress on it. I am confident that a complete plan will be finished in July. At this point, I believe the commissioners will approve of the charter school’s progress.”
Hibbert’s comments were reflected in Steele’s remarks Thursday evening at the BCCLC school board meeting. “We’ve been working with our contractor Zac Fillmore and with Kurt Hibbert at the city to meet all the city’s concerns. Kurt told us he doesn’t foresee any problems (at the P&Z meeting). I anticipate that we will have a very positive meeting on Tuesday.”
Steele sent an email to BCCLC parents explaining how to sign up to give testimony at the public hearing and encouraging them to keep their comments on Tuesday positive and supportive.
“A sign-up will be available at least one-half hour before the start of the meeting,” she wrote. “All persons desiring to speak at the public hearing must sign their names to the sheet.”
She added, “I have been working closely with the P&Z administator, Kurt Hibbert, to ensure we have completed all the necessary documentation and have proven our case. I have been reassured by him that this hearing will go well. I have appreciated his continual assistance and willingness to make the City of Blackfoot a home for our Blackfoot Charter School.”
Bingham Academy
As of Friday morning, Bingham Academy had not submitted a CUP application for their separate school facility at Riverside Plaza. Bingham Academy is also not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meetings.
“They need to get an application in soon if they want to get on a meeting agenda before school starts,” said the city’s P&Z clerk.
The Bingham Academy school board did not discuss P&Z or a CUP application at its Thursday night meeting.