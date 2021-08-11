BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission held its work session meeting Tuesday night, but Commissioners Dine Smith, Marilyn Jefferis, and Debbie Barlow were unable to attend the meeting, leaving the commission without a quorum to make any decisions. Furthermore, Chairperson Ron Ramirez had to ask for someone to fulfill his chairing duties because he was out of the state and attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
Commissioner Joanne Thomas along with Commissioner Merv Dolan rounded out the members in attendance in person along with P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert. Thomas served as the chair and led the meeting through the Pledge of Allegiance and asked if the commission would like to provide the absent commissioners a few minutes before they rescheduled the action items.
There was some misunderstanding as to what one of the items on the agenda was indicating and that surrounded the potential of allowing additional dwellings in an LDR1 Zone (light density residential). Currently in the city code, the zoning of the area must be LDR2 or higher to allow secondary dwellings to be placed on the same property, and to approve this in an area would require the entire neighborhood to be changed to LDR2 to avoid the city being accused of spot zoning.
Spot zoning is the action of zoning an area or single property that is nonconforming to the Comprehensive Plan and is against Idaho code.
One member of the public attended the meeting in order to ask questions surrounding the possibility of additional dwellings on her property utilizing the public input portion of the agenda. She has been presented with different options that she has including applying for a Conditional Use Permit, but is not the first resident of the city to ask about the possibility of an additional dwelling in an LDR1 Zone, which has led Ramirez to suggest that the commission revisit the code and possibly make changes to the code to allow for additional dwellings in LDR1.
In the future, the topic may be present for the commission to discuss, hold a hearing, and vote for recommendation to the city council. The commission will address the other sections of their Aug. 10 agenda during their Aug. 24 meeting alongside the additional items that were planned for it. They will meet in the council chambers of City Hall at 7 p.m. Those who wish to make public comments must attend in person. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom for those who wish to follow along from home. The Zoom link is published on the agenda and can be found on the City of Blackfoot’s website.